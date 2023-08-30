About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to buy

LG XBOOMGo PL5

PL5

LG XBOOMGo PL5

Light shines from the surroundings and the front of the XBOOM Go with blue lighting on either end is visible.
LG XBOOM Go PL5

A New Look for Balanced Sound

New XBOOM Go

Simply Stylish

A sleek, rounded design with a rubberized finish is easy to hold and fits comfortably in your hand, while ring-shaped woofer lights add a colorful mood to your space.

On a white background, there is a diagonal top-down view of the front of LG XBOOM Go with green lighting.

An image of the "Meridian" logo

Creating Sound Together

Prestigious British Audio, Meridian

Since 1977, Meridian has delivered innovative and elegant high-performance audio solutions. They have pushed boundaries, disrupted norms, and delivered products that have redefined how people enjoy their music and movies, wherever they are.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: two images of Meridian internal hardware, a white Meridian speaker, and a Meridian R

Meridian’s Leading Technologies

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies that can enhance the listening experience in any context.

Meridian Lossless Packing

Meridian has been a long-term collaborator and technology partner with Dolby. Meridian Lossless Packing technology is licensed to Dolby as the standard for DVD audio.

Master Quality Authenticated

Meridian developed MQA - the revolutionary technology for efficiently streaming music with the highest possible sound quality.
Sound Boost

Bring Music to Life

Sound Boost amplifies sound power and widens the sound field. Just press the button to lift the party atmosphere.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go faces the upper right with purple lighting, there is a ripple effect under the product.

Dual Action Bass

Dual Action Bass

 

See the Bass

Dual Action Bass

Feel Bigger Beats

Passive radiators produce bold beats powerful enough to start a party wherever you go. As the woofers vibrate the flashing ring-shaped lights create colorful movement that adds to the party feel.

On a white background, two XBOOM Go's point to each other. They both have red lighting.

IPX5

Weather-Proof Enjoyment

An IPX5 rating means your speaker can get wet and keep on working, so you can keep on dancing.

On a white background, LG XBOOM Go is facing up to the left. There are water droplets on and underneath LG XBOOM Go.

*An IPX5 rating offers protection against low-pressure water jet spray from any direction.

Long Battery Life

Play for Longer

18-hour battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

LG XBOOM Go tilts to the left and floats in the air. The woofer lighting is magenta.

*18-hour battery life is based on using 50% volume and no lighting.
**Other conditional factors may affect battery life.

Multi Color Lighting

Music with Added Mood

Colorful LED lights vary and change with the rhythm of the beat to add extra feeling to your music.

On a white background, five XBOOM Go show different color lighting.

Customize Your Lighting

Use My Style on the XBOOM App to easily choose the lighting color that suits your mood.

Against a white background, there's a smartphone with an app that controls lighting and an XBOOM Go with yellow lighting.

*The lighting in the image may differ from actual use.

Wireless Party Link

Multiply the Music

Wirelessly link up to one hundred LG XBOOM Go PL5 to multiply the sound output. Bigger sound only means one thing — better parties and more fun.

On a white background, eight LG XBOOM Go with various lights are placed in a circle around a link icon.

On a table, two LG XBOOM Go with sky blue lighting are in front of a TV showing a waterfall.
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Make TV Sound More Immersive

Connect two LG XBOOM Go PL5s with an LG TV and use them for TV audio. It's simple to set up and gives you vibrant surround sound with everything you watch.

*Speakers have to be the same model.
**Only available from 2020 on OLED, NanoCell, and UHD models.

A hand presses a button on LG XBOOM Go. A smartphone is next it. There's a speech bubble. Google's logo is in the top right.
Voice Command

Enjoy Music and More Just with Your Voice

Press the play button for two seconds, then speak to activate Google Assistant on your Android™ phone or Siri on iOS. You can play music, podcasts and more with a simple voice command.

*Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.
**The Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.

Share Playlists with Multi Bluetooth

Pair two devices at the same time via the XBOOM App. Use any of the connected devices to seamlessly control a playlist with no interruption to music.

USB Charging while You Listen

Use the USB port to charge your devices anywhere you go. You don't need to carry an extra charger.

Answer Calls with Speaker Phone

LG XBOOM Go PL5 will automatically switch to an incoming call when music is playing, and you can easily share the call with friends.

Total Control with the XBOOM App

Control everything on one app. Get it on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go

The XBOOM PL Series is lighter and more compact with a longer battery life, so you can listen to balanced sound wherever you go.

LG XBOOM Go PL7

Enjoy Meridian technology, and 24-hour battery life.
Learn More

LG XBOOM Go PL5

Enjoy Meridian technology, and 18-hour battery life.
Where to Buy

LG XBOOM Go PL2

Enjoy Meridian technology, and 10-hour battery life.
Learn More

Choose Your Favorite XBOOM Go

LG XBOOM Go PL5

Lighter and more compact with a longer battery life so you can listen to balanced sound wherever you go.

Where to Buy

LG XBOOM Go PK5

Easy to grab thanks to its X-grip. Take it anywhere you go to enjoy balanced sound.

Learn More
All specs

ACCESSORY

USB C type cable

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

18hrs

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Multipoint

Yes

Security lock

Yes

Speaker phone

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX5

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Carton Box

249 x 149 x 130 mm

Speaker

201 x 79 x 79 mm

EQ

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2ch(2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

SPEAKER

Passive Radiator

Yes

Woofer Unit

1.75" x 2

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

0.92 kg

Net Weight

0.62 kg

PL5

LG XBOOMGo PL5