Additional Installation Coverage

Installation coverage and fees

CategoryDetailsInstallation Coverage & DetailsCost
(Excl. GST)
Staircase chargesStairs fee for all products
(except otherwise stated)		1) Delivery and installation of product in Lift-landing floor and/or up to 2 StoreyFree
TV1) Climbing up or down 2-storey of stairs -Free.
3rd Storey of stairs charged at $10 per level		$10 per floor
2) Big Inches TV, above 86 inches, by lift, unbox at level 1, shrink wrapped and protected with carton box, delivered to desired floor (Customer can choose this process, however customer must be there to witness the entire process)$100
Fridge, Washing machine, Dryer, Dishwasher, Styler1) (HDB) Climbing up or down 2-storey of stairs -Free.
3rd Storey of stairs charged at $10 per level		$10 per floor
2) (Landed normal stairs) Additional charge for 2nd storey onwards $30
2.2) Condo/Landed property by window, or tight stairs which requires 4-8 manpower$30-$200 (on site quote)
Except (Wash Tower)1) Climbing up or down 1-storey of stairs -Free.
2nd Storey of stairs charged at $10 per level)		$10 per floor
2.2) Condo/Landed property by window, or tight stairs which requires 4-8 manpower$30-$200 (on site quote)
Installation chargesTV1) Basic Table Top Installation or Wall Mount Installation
(Wall Bracket included)		Free
2) TV that does not come with installations:
(Except LG.com free installation for all models)
QNED <55"
UHD <75		$59-$200 (Depending on inches)
3) Soundbar (purchase stand alone without TV)$25
4) Installation of Marble Feature Wall (with Drilling)$40
5) Wall Mount Height adjustment (1-2 times)Free
6) Wall Mount Height adjustment (3 times and more)$40~450
(Depending on Size of TV)
Refrigerator1) Basic InstallationFree
2) Door dismantling service for Refrigerator$50
Washing Machine & Dryer1) Basic InstallationFree
2) Installation of washing machine with dryer with stacking kitFree
3) Universal stacking kit$40
Styler1)      Basic InstallationFree
Dishwasher1) Basic InstallationFree
Monitor1) Installation for all monitor is not included except for:Free
-  Monitor (>35") &  Ergo Monitor is Free
Mircowave Oven1) Installation of all microwave oven is not included except MJ3965BGS.BBKQLSLFree
Air Care1) Installation of all aircare products is not included except AS10GDWH0.AHKFree
CategoryDetailsDisposal Coverage and DetailsCost
(Excl. GST)
Disposal chargesTV1) Disposal for 1 unit of LED TV or OLED TV
2) Disposal of additional unit of LED TV or OLED TV
3) Disposal of CRT TV
4) Disposal of Plasma TV		Free
Refrigerator1) Disposal of 1 unit of Refrigerator
2) Disposal of additional unit of refrigerator		Free
Washing Machine & Dryer1) Disposal of 1 unit of washing machine
2) Disposal of additional unit of washing machine / Dryer		Free
StylerDisposal of 1 unit of existing stylerFree
DishwasherDisposal of 1 unit of Dishwasher Free
MonitorNot included in Service-
Mircowave OvenNot included in Service-
Air CareNot included in Service-