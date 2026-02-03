Additional Installation Coverage

|Category
|Details
|Installation Coverage & Details
|Cost
|(Excl. GST)
|Staircase charges
|Stairs fee for all products
(except otherwise stated)
|1) Delivery and installation of product in Lift-landing floor and/or up to 2 Storey
|Free
|TV
|1) Climbing up or down 2-storey of stairs -Free.
3rd Storey of stairs charged at $10 per level
|$10 per floor
|2) Big Inches TV, above 86 inches, by lift, unbox at level 1, shrink wrapped and protected with carton box, delivered to desired floor (Customer can choose this process, however customer must be there to witness the entire process)
|$100
|Fridge, Washing machine, Dryer, Dishwasher, Styler
|1) (HDB) Climbing up or down 2-storey of stairs -Free.
3rd Storey of stairs charged at $10 per level
|$10 per floor
|2) (Landed normal stairs) Additional charge for 2nd storey onwards
|$30
|2.2) Condo/Landed property by window, or tight stairs which requires 4-8 manpower
|$30-$200 (on site quote)
|Except (Wash Tower)
|1) Climbing up or down 1-storey of stairs -Free.
2nd Storey of stairs charged at $10 per level)
|$10 per floor
|2.2) Condo/Landed property by window, or tight stairs which requires 4-8 manpower
|$30-$200 (on site quote)
|Installation charges
|TV
|1) Basic Table Top Installation or Wall Mount Installation
(Wall Bracket included)
|Free
|2) TV that does not come with installations:
(Except LG.com free installation for all models)
QNED <55"
UHD <75
|$59-$200 (Depending on inches)
|3) Soundbar (purchase stand alone without TV)
|$25
|4) Installation of Marble Feature Wall (with Drilling)
|$40
|5) Wall Mount Height adjustment (1-2 times)
|Free
|6) Wall Mount Height adjustment (3 times and more)
|$40~450
|(Depending on Size of TV)
|Refrigerator
|1) Basic Installation
|Free
|2) Door dismantling service for Refrigerator
|$50
|Washing Machine & Dryer
|1) Basic Installation
|Free
|2) Installation of washing machine with dryer with stacking kit
|Free
|3) Universal stacking kit
|$40
|Styler
|1) Basic Installation
|Free
|Dishwasher
|1) Basic Installation
|Free
|Monitor
|1) Installation for all monitor is not included except for:
|Free
|- Monitor (>35") & Ergo Monitor is Free
|Mircowave Oven
|1) Installation of all microwave oven is not included except MJ3965BGS.BBKQLSL
|Free
|Air Care
|1) Installation of all aircare products is not included except AS10GDWH0.AHK
|Free