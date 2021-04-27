We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Change of Gift Redemption Centre
Dear Valued Customer,
Please be informed that our Gift Redemption Centre is now at Letrain Events and Marketing Pte Ltd, effective 1 July 2021, for all LG products.
Gift Redemption Centre for all LG products
Letrain Events and Marketing Pte Ltd
2 Havelock Road, Havelock II, #03-03 Singapore 059763
Monday to Saturday – 11:30am to 7:30pm
Sunday & Public Holiday - Closed
Tel : 6336 4688
Thank you
LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd
