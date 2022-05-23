We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
App Temporarily Unavailable for ThinQ™ Server Updates - 24 May 2022 (Tuesday)
Dear Valued Customers,
The ThinQ™ app is scheduled to be temporarily unavailable for use to provide better services in the future.
• Effective Period: 2022-05-24 00:00 ~ 2022-05-24 08:00(UTC+8)
• Target: Entire ThinQ™ Functions
In case some air conditioners and air purifiers do not connect to the app after the inspection is over, unplug then replug them, and press the Power button to turn them back on.
The schedule is subject to change, depending on the circumstances.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Thank you.
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/sg/en/support/announcement/SGNTC20220523152370.html isCopied
paste