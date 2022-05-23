Dear Valued Customers,

The ThinQ™ app is scheduled to be temporarily unavailable for use to provide better services in the future.

• Effective Period: 2022-05-24 00:00 ~ 2022-05-24 08:00(UTC+8)

• Target: Entire ThinQ™ Functions

In case some air conditioners and air purifiers do not connect to the app after the inspection is over, unplug then replug them, and press the Power button to turn them back on.

The schedule is subject to change, depending on the circumstances.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Thank you.