LG Service Center Disinfection Announcement
Dear Valued Customers,
At LG Electronics, the health and well-being of our customers, colleagues and partners is of utmost importance to us. In light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the community, we will be disinfecting our LG Service Center.
Please be informed that LG Service Centre will be closed from 30 June 2022 - 3 July 2022.
We will resume normal operations on 4 July 2022, Monday.
Thank you for your patience and kind understanding.
LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd
