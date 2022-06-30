Dear Valued Customers,

At LG Electronics, the health and well-being of our customers, colleagues and partners is of utmost importance to us. In light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the community, we will be disinfecting our LG Service Center.

Please be informed that LG Service Centre will be closed from 30 June 2022 - 3 July 2022.

We will resume normal operations on 4 July 2022, Monday.

Thank you for your patience and kind understanding.

LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd