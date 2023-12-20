We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Service Centre Festive Season Operating Hours
Dear Valued Customers,
Our LG Service Centre Division will be affected by the year-end and New Year festive season.
Festive Season Service Centre & Call Centre Operating Hours
24 December 2022 : 8.30am to 12.30pm
25 & 26 December 2022 : Close
27 December 2022 : Normal operation
31 December 2022: 8.30am to 12.30pm
1 & 2 January 2022: Close
Normal operation resumes on 27 December 2022 (Tuesday) and 3 January 2023 (Tuesday).
Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd
