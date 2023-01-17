We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Service Centre CNY Season Operating Hours
Dear Valued Customers,
Festive Season Service Centre & Call Centre Operating Hours
21 January 2023: Closed
22 January 2023: Closed
23 January 2023: Closed
24 January 2023: Closed
25 January 2023: Normal operation
Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
LG Electronics (S) Pte Ltd
