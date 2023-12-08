We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Service Centre Operating Hours on 8 & 9 December 2023
Dear Valued Customers,
Service Centre & Call Centre Operating Hours
8 December 2023: 9:00am - 5:30pm (Early Closure)
9 December 2023: Closed
11 December 2023: 9:00am - 6:00pm (Normal Operations)
Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your kind understanding.
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
