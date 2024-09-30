Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Notice on Termination of AccuWeather service

09/30/2024
Print

Dear Valued Customers,

 

We would like to inform that AccuWeather service will be terminated from 26 December 2024, in line with the conclusion of LG Electronics’ mobile phone business.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all customers who have loved and supported LG Electronics’ mobile products over the years.

 

 

• Service to be terminated: AccuWeather

• Target model: All LG Electronics mobile products

• End date: 26 December 2024, 11:00 PM (GMT +8)

 

 

After service termination:

• Please note that AccuWeather service will no longer be available, in accordance with the termination of information provision by our application service partner.

• You will no longer be able to access weather information on the lock screen.

• If you require weather features, you may find similar applications on the Play Store.

• Personal information collected for the service will be immediately destroyed when the service ends.

• However, if we are required to store personal information in accordance with related laws, regulations and internal company policies, it will be stored for the predetermined period as mandated.

 

Thank you.

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

back to list