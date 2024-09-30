Notice on Termination of AccuWeather service

Dear Valued Customers,

We would like to inform that AccuWeather service will be terminated from 26 December 2024, in line with the conclusion of LG Electronics’ mobile phone business.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all customers who have loved and supported LG Electronics’ mobile products over the years.

• Service to be terminated: AccuWeather

• Target model: All LG Electronics mobile products

• End date: 26 December 2024, 11:00 PM (GMT +8)

After service termination:

• Please note that AccuWeather service will no longer be available, in accordance with the termination of information provision by our application service partner.

• You will no longer be able to access weather information on the lock screen.

• If you require weather features, you may find similar applications on the Play Store.

• Personal information collected for the service will be immediately destroyed when the service ends.

• However, if we are required to store personal information in accordance with related laws, regulations and internal company policies, it will be stored for the predetermined period as mandated.

Thank you.

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd