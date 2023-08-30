We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ULTRA HD TV
All specs
-
Display Device
-
LED
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
PMI
-
1700
-
LED Plus (Local Dimming)
-
Yes
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Terrestrial
-
DVB-T2
-
Tru ULTRA HD Engine
-
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
-
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
-
Yes
-
Picture Mode
-
Yes. 9 modes (Vivid, Photo, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Game, Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
Yes. 8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
-
Real Cinema 24p
-
Yes
-
Color Prime
-
Yes
-
ULTRA Luminance
-
Yes
-
Tru Black Control
-
Yes
-
Triple XD Engine
-
Yes
-
Contents Optimizer
-
Yes
-
HEVC Codec
-
4K 60P
-
Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
-
Yes
-
Speaker System
-
2.0Ch Speaker System
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Sound System
-
Ultra Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
-
Yes
-
3D Sound Zooming
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode
-
Yes. 6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Soccer, Game)
-
Sound Optimizer
-
Yes. 3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
-
FPR
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
-
Yes
-
2D to 3D Mode
-
Yes. 5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
-
Yes
-
3D Image Correction
-
Yes
-
Dual Play
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Remote App
-
Yes
-
Media Share - Bluetooth wireless headphone connection and control
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
-
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Built-in / Wi-Fi Ready
-
B/in
-
WiFi Direct
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
3(3G :1 / 6G : 2)
-
USB 2.0 / 3.0
-
2 / 1
-
RF In
-
1 (H)
-
Composite In
-
1 (Component common use)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr)
-
1 (Composite common use)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (H)
-
LAN
-
1 (H)
-
Ext. Speaker / Headphone out
-
1 (H)
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
-
Phone Jack 1 (SVC Only)
-
# of 3D Glasses (Model Number)
-
F310 2ea
-
Remote Controller
-
MR15 (BLACK)
-
Accessory - TV Camera
-
Ready
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby Mode
-
0.3W
-
LG Photo Editor
-
Yes
-
Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Smart TV
-
Yes (webOS 2.0)
-
Magic Remote
-
Yes
-
Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
DivX HD
-
Picture
-
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
Audio Codec
-
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
-
Without Stand (W x H x D)(mm)
-
1234.8 x 727.3 x 50.8
-
With Stand (W x H x D)(mm)
-
1234 x 775.8 x 261
