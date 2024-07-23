Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
83 Inch LG OLED evo M4 4K 2024 Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity

  • Get 3 free months of Apple Music. Click here to find out more

  • Free 1 Gift worth $598. Click here to find out more

  • Get up to $830 Cash with TV & Soundbar Trade-In. Click here to find out more

OLED83M4PSA

(4)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED M4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, webOS Re:New Program logo, 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen, and a Zero Connect Box with 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to a TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

OLED83M4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Winning Category

Gaming & eSports

Learn More

C4

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Embedded Technologies

Learn More

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS ranked the best smart TV operating system

Learn More

webOS 24

iF Design Award 

IF Design Award ‘Winner’

Learn More

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Feel the freedom of the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Experience new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. The world's first and only OLED TV with 4K 144Hz wireless video and audio transmission creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 แสดงผลงานศิลปะนามธรรมสีม่วงและมิ้นต์บนหน้าจอ จากนั้นทีวีจะเลื่อนกลับไปและหมุนเป็นมุม 45 องศา เผยให้เห็น Zero Connect Box ที่อยู่ด้านหน้าทีวีบนขาตั้งในพื้นที่มืด สัญญาณ Wi-Fi สีแดงจะปรากฏขึ้น และลำแสงสีแดงจะส่องไปทางทีวี

*Screen images simulated.

CES 2024 Innovation Awards logo

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless

Zero Connect

For innovation that frees you

Three images show a Zero Connect Box. The first shows a cable being plugged into the Zero Connect Box. The second shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a small table with devices underneath. The third shows a Zero Connect Box on top of a large table with devices and consoles underneath.

The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity. Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.

*The image is for illustration only and may come with a different Zero Connect Box for LG OLED evo M4 with the image.

รีโมทคอนโทรลชี้ไปที่ทีวี LG OLED ที่แสดงการตั้งค่าทางด้านขวาของหน้าจอ

Hassle Free

Forget the hassle of reaching round the TV. Zero Connect Box comes with multiple console ports and connects wirelessly to devices for cable-free convenience.

ทีวี LG OLED และซาวด์บาร์ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น และมีกราฟิกรูปทรงสว่างสดใสทั่วห้อง

Clutter Free

Enjoy a tidy space with just one power cable to your TV, for seamless viewing with fewer distractions.

ทีวี LG OLED และ Soundbar ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังโดยมีกราฟิกสัญลักษณ์ Wi-Fi สีขาวอยู่ตรงกลาง

Location Free

Adjust the placement of your LG OLED evo M TV and fix your space how you like it, with the Zero Connect Box.

*Screen images simulated.

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly

Ultimate Gaming

Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus

Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.

Controls right where you need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay on the left. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game on the right.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" on the left. A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails on the right.

*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.

Dolby Vision® & Filmmaker Mode™

See authentic movie scenes, not messy wires

Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision®'s ultra-vivid picture together with the support of Filmmaker Mode™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE™ logo.

*Screen images simulated.

**Filmmaker Mode™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos®

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

 

LG OLED evo M4 on a living room wall and abstract circles emitting from the TV and filling the room.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

โปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 11 ของ LG 4K แทบจะมองไม่เห็นท่ามกลางความมืด โปรเซสเซอร์ AI สว่างขึ้นเป็นสีม่วงและชมพู และมีสายฟ้าหลากสีสันยิงออกมาจากตัวประมวลผล มีสลักเกลียวจำนวนมากปรากฏขึ้นทั่วเมนบอร์ด ซึ่งขยายออกไปอีก และมีจุดสีขาวเช่นดวงดาวปรากฏให้เห็น ทำให้เกิดความประทับใจราวกับฉากในอวกาศ

6.7x

Faster AI Performance

7.7x

Improved Graphics

2.8x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

Three images are shown. The first shows an LG OLED evo M4 in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. The second shows a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. The third shows an LG OLED evo M4 as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

แกลเลอรี่ที่มีภาพบอลลูนลมร้อนจำนวน 6 ภาพแสดงอยู่บนท้องฟ้า เลือกสองภาพแล้ว ถัดไป แกลเลอรีที่มีรูปภาพคนเป่าฟองสบู่จำนวน 6 รูปจะปรากฏขึ้น เลือกได้อีก 2 รายการ หน้าจอสีดำปรากฏขึ้นพร้อมกับไอคอนโหลดสีชมพูและสีม่วง ภูมิทัศน์อันลึกลับปรากฏขึ้น และความประณีตปรากฏขึ้นทีละน้อยจากซ้ายไปขวา

AI Picture Wizard

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED evo M4 in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED evo M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of a sailboat in the ocean is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

night

LG OLED evo M4 and LG Soundbar in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of a sailboat in the ocean is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

day

AI Brightness Control

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Feel authentic realism
in every frame

ผู้หญิงที่มีดวงตาสีฟ้าแหลมคม และเสื้อสีส้มไหม้ในที่มืด เส้นสีแดงที่แสดงการปรับแต่ง AI ปกปิดส่วนหนึ่งของใบหน้าของเธอ ซึ่งสว่างและมีรายละเอียด ในขณะที่ส่วนที่เหลือของภาพดูหมองคล้ำ

AI Super Upscaling

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

A man with closed eyes and a sad expression in a cool blue space with a gritty and atmospheric vibe.

AI Director Processing 

Appreciate movies with a clearer recreation of the director's intended color-grading and emotional nuance. 

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG OLED evo M4 shows musicians on screen as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 11.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A woman singing with a microphone in her hand and orange circle graphics around her mouth to show the soundscape.

AI Voice Remastering

Even in thrilling scenes, hear the main character talk over all the action.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED evo M4 showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.

***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

****Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Brightness Booster Max

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.

**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

ปลาวาฬกระโดดออกจากมหาสมุทรโดยมีฉากหลังเป็นสีดำ คำว่า "สว่างขึ้นสูงสุด 150%" ปรากฏเหนือปลาวาฬและสว่างขึ้น

The words "SUPER BLACK" appear in bold black capitals. A black mountainous scene with crisp definition then rises to cover the letters, also revealing a village and sand dunes. The black copy disappears behind a black sky.

Infinite Contrast

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free certification.

'*Screen images simulated.

**’Others’ refers to non-LG OLED technology.

***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.

****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. 

On the left, a conventional TV showing a tennis player in a stadium with room reflection on the screen. On the right, LG OLED evo M4 showing the same image of a tennis player in a stadium with no room reflection, and the image looks brighter and more colorful.

Reflection Free

Crisp OLED clarity in any light. LG OLED evo M prevents 99% of light reflections on the screen, making them appear dimmer and less intrusive, even in sun-drenched rooms. See the brightest picture without distractions, certified by Intertek.

*Screen images simulated.

**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G4.

***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.

****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be ﻿different based on actual conditions.

LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

LG OLED evo M4 within an angled perspective flat against the wall of a bright, modern apartment.
One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

On the left, a close-up angled perspective of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 on a stand and abstract pink and orange art on the screen. On the right, Zero Connect Box on a small table in front of LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 mounted on the wall and a bright image of an orange helicopter over snowy mountains.

Clean looks at one with the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³. 

*Bezel size differs by series and size. 

**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.

***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.

****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.

Perfect Fit with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 แสดงนักดนตรีบนหน้าจอเป็นฟองเสียงและคลื่นที่ปล่อยออกมาจากหน้าจอและเติมเต็มพื้นที่

WOW Interface

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features, even while you watch.

A concert is playing on the screen and white circles emit from the LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 and LG Soundbar around the room.

WOW Orchestra

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.

ผู้ชายกำลังขี่มอเตอร์ไซค์บนทางดินที่มีกราฟิกวงกลมสว่างรอบๆ มอเตอร์ไซค์

WOWCAST Built-in

Break up with wires and hear the full potential of your LG Soundbar's audio quality with WOWCAST.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 65 inch to 97 inch.

*97 inch model is available only on LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, and 83/77/65 inch models are LG OLED evo M4.

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED evo M4's varying sizes, showing OLED evo M4 83 inch, OLED evo M4 77 inch, OLED evo M4 65 inch, and LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 97 inch.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.

2..In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.

3.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details. 

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1847 x 1067 x 28.0

  • TV Weight without Stand

    40.2

All specs

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • IR Blaster Cable

    Yes

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 Channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2354 x 1210 x 253

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    58.9

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1847 x 1067 x 28.0

  • TV Weight without Stand

    40.2

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    400 x 400

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

