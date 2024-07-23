We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
83 Inch LG OLED evo M4 4K 2024 Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity
The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
Feel the freedom of the first and only 4K 144Hz wireless video & audio transfer
Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. Experience new heights of entertainment from world-leading LG OLED. The world's first and only OLED TV with 4K 144Hz wireless video and audio transmission creates boundless new ways to enjoy your space.
|*Screen images simulated.
*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Feel the difference from awe-inspiring wireless
For innovation that frees you
The Zero Connect Box opens an exciting new chapter in LG OLED's ongoing legacy with its simplicity. Just connect devices of all kinds to it directly instead of multiple wires to the TV.
*The image is for illustration only and may come with a different Zero Connect Box for LG OLED evo M4 with the image.
*Screen images simulated.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
Tune in wirelessly to immerse endlessly
Stutter-free action meets wire-free focus
Obliterate tears and lags with G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in, plus keep your head in the game with total focus from distraction-free wireless connectivity.
*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.
**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
***144Hz Mode applies to 65/77/83 inch evo M4 and is compatible with PC-connected content, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 excluded.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
**Boosteroid is not available in Singapore.
Dolby Vision® & Filmmaker Mode™
See authentic movie scenes, not messy wires
Transform movie night. Experience Dolby Vision®'s ultra-vivid picture together with the support of Filmmaker Mode™ to see the director's intention, and even enjoy it with your Zero Connect Box so you see fewer wires and stay fully immersed.
A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG OLED TV. A quote by Martin Scorsese: "For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode," overlays the image with the "Killers of the Flower Moon" logo, Apple TV+ logo, and a "coming soon" logo. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE™ logo.
*Screen images simulated.
**Filmmaker Mode™ is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Dolby Atmos®
Enticing soundscapes surround you
Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.
*Screen images simulated.
alpha 11 AI Processor
The only processor dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.
*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor.
**Screen images simulated.
Intelligence that refines the OLED experience
Syncs with how you watch
AI Picture Wizard
Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.
night
day
AI Brightness Control
Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.
Feel authentic realism
in every frame
*Screen images simulated.
Hear every detail of
the soundscape
*Screen images simulated.
**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround and AI Voice Remastering are only available on alpha 11 AI Processor.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
****Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Brightness Booster Max
An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.
*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4. 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
**70% brighter applies to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4, 97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M4 is not included.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
****Screen images simulated.
Infinite Contrast
Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.
'*Screen images simulated.
**’Others’ refers to non-LG OLED technology.
***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.
****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.
100% Color Fidelity & Volume
100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.
*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Reflection Free
Crisp OLED clarity in any light. LG OLED evo M prevents 99% of light reflections on the screen, making them appear dimmer and less intrusive, even in sun-drenched rooms. See the brightest picture without distractions, certified by Intertek.
*Screen images simulated.
**Available to 83/77/65 inch OLED evo M4 and 97/83/77/65/55 inch OLED G4.
***The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
****LG OLED Panel is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek with IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation, and the measurement result can be different based on actual conditions.
*Bezel size differs by series and size.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
***Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
****Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the
best-in-class LG OLED
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4, B4 and M4.
Sized to fit every life
Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 65 inch to 97 inch.
*97 inch model is available only on LG SIGNATURE OLED M4, and 83/77/65 inch models are LG OLED evo M4.
webOS 24
Make your TV experience yours
Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Card.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
1.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
2..In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.
3.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1847 x 1067 x 28.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
40.2
All specs
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Magic Remote MR24
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AA x 2EA)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
2ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2354 x 1210 x 253
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
58.9
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1847 x 1067 x 28.0
-
TV Weight without Stand
40.2
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
