LG OLED evo G3 65 inch TV Bundle with Soundbar S90QY
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors4 that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture2, so realistic, you feel like part of the scene. Advanced technology1 that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV. And confidence that allows us to offer a 5-year warranty3.
**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77 G3.
***Brightness differs by series and size.
Behold the World-Leading Brilliance of
10 Year's Innovation
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
AI Super Upscaling
The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
AI Sound Pro
Step Into a Realm of Cinematic Sound
The movie theater comes home with AI Sound Pro. Heart-pounding, room-filling, crystal-clear audio surrounds you for a level of immersion that's virtually unheard of.
An overhead image of an LG OLED TV and the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6. Orange and turquoise waves connect the chip and the TV, and then bubbles depicting sound radiate from the screen.
**Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
***Must be activated through the sound mode menu.
**Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
***AI Acoustic Tuning must be activated in the AI Service menu.
****Remote control may vary by region.
Behold Even Brighter OLED
*70% brighter applies to 55/65/77 G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
Flush Fit like Wallpaper
An image of LG OLED G3 on the wall of an ornate room showcasing its One Wall Design. A side view of LG OLED G3's incredibly slim dimensions. An angled view of LG OLED G3 on the wall of a city view apartment with a Soundbar below.
LG OLED ART
A digital canvas for artists
LG believes artists can use their imagination to create a new kind of digital art never seen before.
No Backlight Necessary
What Makes OLED Different?
While traditional LCD TVs feature bulky layers of backlights and color filters, OLED is made up purely of self-lit pixels for unrivaled contrast and sleek design.
A side-by-side view of an LCD and an OLED. The LCD side shows low contrast and grayish dark areas of the rocky landscape. The OLED side shows dark blacks, vivid colors, and high, natural contrast.
Infinite Contrast
With deep dark blacks that can only be achieved by self-lit pixels, bold contrast reveals details your eyes usually miss with crisp, defined visuals.
100% Color Fidelity & 100% Color Volume
With 100% color fidelity and volume, colors are displayed exactly like the original, with rich tones in both bright and dark environments.
An image of a parrot's tail against a black background is displayed on the top corner of a slim OLED TV against a black background. Each color on the parrot's feathers is vivid and boldly defined.
**LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.
***Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
Sounds and Sights
Come Together as One
TV and Soundbar in Harmony
More Sound Settings
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Any Size You Like
An image comparing LG OLED G3's varying sizes, showing 55", 65", 77", and 83".
Tailored to Your Liking
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and Sounds Come To Life
Spellbinding Cinema
Scenes come to life with Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture and the immersive, spatial audio of Dolby Atmos.
The True Picture
Picture processing can remove a movie's intended charm. Filmmaker Mode preserves the director's cut for a more authentic way to enjoy films.
Endless Libraries of Entertainment
Tune into all the streaming services you love straight from your TV, including Netflix5, Disney 6, Prime Video7, and Apple TV 8.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on Epic Gaming Adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game Settings at a Glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A World of Games to Play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
*GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
The Sports Sensation
The Only Match for Games That Take Your Breath Away
Sports step into the spotlight. A personalized Sports Alert keeps you in the know about your favorite team, with direct access to match schedules from your home screen. With a decade of innovation, only LG OLED brings you stadium-like realism with a vast display and the crisp definition of the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 — ideal for watching two games at once with Multi View.
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*Image is for illustration purposes only.
*The above content and certification refer to 65C3 and may vary by model.
**All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.
***All Z3, G3, C3, B3 and A3 models are certified "Eco Product".
****The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55/48/42C3. All G3 & 83C3 models features a "CO2 Measured" label.
*****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G3 & C3 models.
1.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.In the first 3 years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labour costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labour and parts will be charged.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
LG Soundbar S90QY
LG OLED evo G3 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV 2023 | Gallery Edition | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ
Key Specs
Number of Channels
-
5.1.3
-
Output Power
-
570 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
5.1.3
-
Number of Speakers
-
11 EA
-
Output Power
-
570 W
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
78 W
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
40 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
20.8 kg
-
Main
-
5.03 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
10.0 kg
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
USB
-
1
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
1200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201.7 x 407.0 x 403.0 mm
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Audio Output
-
60W
-
Speaker System
-
4.2 Channel
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
-
3ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
2ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1600 x 970 x 172
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1441 x 826 x 24.3
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1441 x 878 x 245
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
432 x 245
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
23.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
28.1
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
32.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
GAMING
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
-
OLED Color
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
-
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
What people are saying
-
LG OLED evo G3 65 inch TV Bundle with Soundbar S90QY