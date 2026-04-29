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10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine in Essence Graphite

10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine in Essence Graphite

FX1410S3GA
Front view of 10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine in Essence Graphite FX1410S3GA
Front open view
display view
drum view
top pespective front view
top angled view
top pespective left view
top pespective right view
right side view
left side view
side view
Front view of 10kg, AI Direct Drive Front Load Washing Machine in Essence Graphite FX1410S3GA
Front open view
display view
drum view
top pespective front view
top angled view
top pespective left view
top pespective right view
right side view
left side view
side view

Key Features

  • AI DD®
  • AI Wash®
  • 6 Motion DD
  • Steam
  • ezDispense
  • TurboWash 360°
More

Intelligence That Elevates Your Wash

Dial & Touch LED + LCD

Dial & Touch LED + LCD

Intuitive controls for a seamless washing experience

Microplastic Care Cycle

Microplastic Care Cycle

Gentle motions reduce friction during washes

Silk, shirts, and jeans fabrics are shown and AI Wash features are described.

AI Wash®

Detects fabric type for optimal care

Scent+

Scent+

Long‑lasting, fresh laundry scent

The washing machine is zoomed in. The screen changes and the side of the panel appears.

Simply, brilliant

AI Wash®

AI-Enhanced Washing Powered by AI DD®

AI Wash® optimises washing motions based on the weight and fabric softness of the load, helping you to care for what you wear.

*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors. AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.

Microplastic Care Cycle

Reduced Friction for Less Microplastic Shedding

Designed with gentle washing motions that reduce friction and help decrease microplastic emissions by 60%*.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3 kg of load (100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle (F4Y7EYPBW). Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter. Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

TurboWash 360°

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

Your laundry gets a deep, thorough clean in just 39 minutes* with advanced nozzles spraying water from four directions.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment. Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

ezDispense®

Fill Less, Wash More

Automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent for each load and stores enough for up to 35 loads*.

The laundry bin is open, and the detergent is poured.

*Applicable to selected models only. Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with “Normal” detergent level. Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

Cycle & Option Optimisation

Cycles That Adapt to Your Laundry Habits

Cycle Optimisation automatically learns your preferences, prioritising your most frequently used cycles and options*.

*After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle. Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, they are also selected automatically.

Steam

Reduce Exposure to Allergens with Allergy Care Cycle

Eliminates 99.9% of allergens and dust mites while reducing wrinkles by 30%*.

The child and mother are lying on the bed.

Scent+®

Long‑Lasting Freshness

Enjoy extended fragrance with softener that reaches deep into the fabric.

A woman is sitting in front of a washing machine, sniffing the scent of washed clothes.

*Tested by on February 2024 by Intertek. Cotton cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Cotton cycle without Scent+ option (3.5 kg IEC load). Activating the 'Scent+' option maintained remaining scent at least 100 % more than deactivating the option when measured 6 hours after washing program. Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.

LG ThinQ®

Life Simplified with Easy Control

Control Your Laundry Anytime, Anywhere

The LG ThinQ® app lets you connect with your washer remotely and start a load with a simple tap.

Easy Maintenance and Monitoring

Conveniently track your washer’s energy usage and manage routine care through the LG ThinQ® app.

Hands‑Free Laundry with Voice Assistant

Give simple voice commands through your smart speaker and let your washer handle the work.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

There is a washing machine in the space.

Minimalist Style

It shows the washing machine in detail.

Dial & LCD+LED Display

It shows in detail the inside of the washing machine bin.

Resistance to Scratches*

It shows the appearance of the washing machine.

Low Noise & Vibration

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard-size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can

vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if

you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our

appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and

noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy

expenditure down to a minimum.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result

may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD

function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions

during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected

without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™

Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated

(as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around,

increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

 

*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)

The result may depend on the usage environment.

Q.

How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing

motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors

deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

What is the LG Quick Wash function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs.

The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve

an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.

It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands

of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness.

The result? 10%*  better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed

and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ® app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start

your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting

Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ® app.

 

* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.

Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash

cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.

Q.

How does the Auto-dosing function work?

A.

The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work.

In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Simply shut the door and press start!

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides

a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

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