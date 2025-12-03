We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14kg Front Load Washing Machine in Matte Black
A smarter wash for a better life
Minimal design, superior clean
A minimalistic LCD panel gives you easy control
Laundry in A-30%
Save on energy costs while enjoying impressive wash power
Less microplastic waste
Gentle motions reduce friction during washes
AI to the core, easy laundry
AI Wash detects fabric for optimal care
Simply, brillant
*Related images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
A sustainable wash
A-30% efficiency, optimized technology
Save on utility costs with washers that wash, rinse, and spin for optimal water and energy use.
There are graphs and energy saving icons next to the washing machine.
*30% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Microplastic Care Cycle
Reduce microplastic emissions up to 60%
Swing and Tumble motions reduce friction, decreasing microplastic emissions by 60%.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2023. Microplastic Care cycle with 3 kg of load (100% polyester training jacket) compared to Mixed Fabric cycle (F4Y7EYPBW).
Comparing by measuring the amount of microplastics filtered through a 20㎛ filter.
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
TurboWash™360°
A powerful wash in 39 minutes
Each load is gently, thoroughly cleaned by four
TurboWash™ 360˚ spray nozzles in just 39 minutes.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with
TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W).
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
AI Wash
AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care and energy savings with soft fabrics.
*Tested by Intertek in November 2023. Compared to the Cotton cycle, the AI Wash cycle showed an improvement in fabric care and a reduction in energy consumption with a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics (blended shirts, blouses, functional T-shirts, chiffon skirts, poly shorts, etc.) (F4X7VYP15). Results may vary depending on weight and fabric types of laundry and/or other factors.
*AI sensing is activated when the load is under 3kg. AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected. AI Wash should only be used with similar fabric types [not all fabrics are detected] and suitable detergent.
Automatic dispenser
Use multiple times with just one easy fill
Automatically dispenses the right amount of detergent and fabric softener. Even get alerts on your smartphone when it’s time to refill, making laundry quick, easy and foolproof.
The laundry bin is open, and the detergent is poured.
*Wi-fi and ThinQ app required. Features subject to change.
*The results may different depending on the environment.
Optimized laundry
Cycles optimized for your washing habits
Enjoy simplified laundry with fewer steps. Your machine will automatically select your most used courses and options for washes tailored to your needs and habits.
*After 10 washes, the default cycle selection is set to the most frequently used cycle.
*Once the same options for a particular course are chosen 3 consecutive times, they are also selected automatically.
Steam™
Steam-powered allergen reduction
LG Steam™ gives clothes a deep clean, reducing dust mites and elevating comfort.
The child and mother are lying on the bed.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen.
Smart Pairing™
Convenient connectivity for easier laundry
With Smart Pairing™, your washer and dryer
communicate to give your clothes optimal care.
*Both appliances must be connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and the LG ThinQ™ app on a compatible mobile device to utilize Smart Pairing™.
Scent+
Fresh laundry scents lingering like a gentle breeze
Enjoy a long-lasting fresh fragrance with an option that incorporates softener deep into fabric.
A woman is sitting in front of a washing machine, sniffing the scent of washed clothes.
*Tested by on February 2024 by Intertek. Cotton cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Cotton cycle without Scent+ option (3.5 kg IEC load)
*Activating the 'Scent+' option maintained remaining scent at least 100 % more than deactivating the option when measured 6 hours after washing program
*Actual results may vary depending on the clothes and environment.
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the LG ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with voice assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
FAQ
What is the standard-size washing machine?
All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can
vary depending on the drum size / capacity.
Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.
What is the best kg for a washing machine?
LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if
you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our
appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.
How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?
Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and
noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy
expenditure down to a minimum.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result
may depend on the usage environment.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD
function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions
during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected
without you having to worry about flicking the dial.
How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?
An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™
Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated
(as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).
When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around,
increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.
*LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)
The result may depend on the usage environment.
How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing
motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors
deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.
What is the LG Quick Wash function?
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs.
The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve
an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care.
It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.
What can a smart washing machine do?
LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands
of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness.
The result? 10%* better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed
and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start
your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting
Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.
* Tested by Intertek on January 2023.
Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
* AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash
cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.
How does the Auto-dosing function work?
The LG Automatic dispenser's auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work.
In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Simply shut the door and press start!
Do washing machines come in different colours?
LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides
a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.
All specs
What people are saying
Our picks for you
