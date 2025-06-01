Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver

7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver

T2175NBTM
  • T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
  • LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM
LG 7.5KG Top Load Washing Machine, Middle Free Silver, T2175NBTM

Key Features

  • Turbo Drum
  • Tempered Glass Lid
  • Soft Closing Door
  • Load Sense
  • Tub Clean
  • Child Lock
More

Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Efficiency in every wash, quiet operation in every spin

LG Smart Inverter Motor™ ensures quiet and powerful washing.

Designed for a better laundry experience

Quiet as a whisper

Office level quiteness

TurboDrum™

Powerful yet gentle

Smart motion

Triple-motion wash

Durability

Built strong, closes soft

A little girl is lying in bed with a doll in her arms

Smart Inverter

Quiet as a whisper

The LG Smart Inverter Motor™ runs smoothly and quietly.

*Tested by LG internal lab. on September 2023, Spin noise in Normal cycle with 8.8kg of load was 51dB (Sound Pressure Level). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

TurboDrum™

Powerful wash, gentle touch

TurboDrum™ delivers a powerful wash, removing tough dirt with a strong water stream.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Motion

Advanced triple stream wash

Features three motions tailored for each fabric type: Agitating, Rotating, and Swing

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Scratch-resistant, soft closing door

Slim, durable design offers convenience, safety, efficiency, and innovation.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Wide lint filter for clean clothes

The lint filter captures dust and lint, ensuring your clothes and drum stay clean.

It is showing the inside the washing machine

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Quietly powerful, beautifully designed, built to last

  • Product images
  • Product images
  • Product images
  • Product images
  • Product images
  • Product images

FAQ

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your colored and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

[IE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. It occurs when the washing container is not filled with water for a certain period of time.
2. Check if the faucet is locked or the water hose is not connected
3. Check if the water supply hose is pressed or bent
4. Please check if the water supply hose is frozen because of the cold weather

Q.

[OE] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

1. If the drain hose is twisted or bent, or if the drain hose is installed too high, the water flow may be interrupted and the water may not drain well. In this case, make sure that the drain hose is not more than 6 cm off of the floor and arrange it so that the bottom of the hose falls evenly, without obstruction.
2. Make sure that the drain hose is not blocked with dust or other substances.
3. Check if the drain hose has frozen due to cold weather.

Q.

[De] What should I do when I encounter this error?

A.

If the valve where the source water is supplied or the dispense valve of the faucet is closed, the water pipe sterilization and water outlet sterilization features will not work. Please open the source water valve or the dispense valve.

Print

All specs

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you