About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 10kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG 10kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black

T2310VSAB

LG 10kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black

inverter10
sInverter
sdiagnosis
T2312VSAV-wdrop

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter?

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Motion<br>3

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™<br>3

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.

Punch 3

Punch +3

Punch +3 creates powerful streams of water which mix laundry up and down repeatedly for even washing result.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.

  • Auto Restart

    Auto Restart

    When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

     

     

  • Standby Power Save

    Standby Power Save

    Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.
Safe & Convenient Design

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.
Table Caption
Features T2310VSAW T2108VSAW T2109VSAB T2311VSAB
T2310VSAW
10kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2108VSAW
8kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2109VSAB
9kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2311VSAB
11kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
Capacity 10kg 8kg 9kg 11kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 590 x 960 x 606 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 590 x 965 x 610 mm
Smart Inverter Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ No No No No
Buy Now BUY NOW Buy Now Buy Now

Summary

Print

Dimensions

T2310VSAB

Key Specs

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.0

Body Color

Middle Black

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

590x965x610

All specs

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

Hard Buttons & LED Display

Delay Timer

3-18 hours

Door Lock Indication

No

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

Add Item

No

AI DD

No

Steam

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Type

Top Load Washer

Auto Restart

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold Only

Semi Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Smart Inverter Motor

Yes

Soft Closing Door

Yes

TurboDrum

Yes

Water Level

Auto/Manual

Leveling Legs

Yes

Lint Filter

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

No

TurboWash 3D

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Vibration Sensor

No

ezDispense

No

Foam detection system

No

JetSpray

No

Punch + 3

Yes

Side Water Fall

Yes

Smart Motion

Yes

Stainless Lint Filter

No

TurboWash

No

WaveForce

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

590x965x610

Weight (kg)

39.0

Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

1310

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

No

Steam

No

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

No

Air Dry

Yes

Aqua Reserve

No

Cold Wash

Yes

Deep Fill

No

Extra Rinse

No

Hot Wash

No

Pre Wash

No

Rinse

4 Times

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Soak

Yes

Spin

3 Levels

Spin Only

Yes

Stain Care

No

Strong Wave

No

Temp.

No

Time Delay

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Tub Dry

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

Yes

Water Level

10 Levels

Water Plus

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084803108

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Middle Black

Lid Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

Tub Clean

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Extra Clean

No

Normal

Yes

Pre Wash+Normal

Yes

Quick Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

No

Wool

Yes

Eco Save

Yes

School Care

Yes

Delicates

No

Download Cycle

No

Smart Rinse

No

Towels

No

AI Wash

No

Baby Wear

No

Color Care

No

Drain + Spin

No

Hygiene 40

No

Sanitary 60

No

Small Load

No

Sportswear

No

Strong Wave

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Smart Pairing

No

What people are saying

Buy directly

T2310VSAB

LG 10kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black