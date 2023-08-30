We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 10kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre washing.
*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.
-
Auto Restart
When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.
-
Standby Power Save
Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.0
-
Body Color
-
Middle Black
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
590x965x610
All specs
-
Display Type
-
Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Delay Timer
-
3-18 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
No
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
6 Motion DD
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
AI DD
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
No
-
Type
-
Top Load Washer
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
-
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
-
Yes
-
TurboDrum
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
Auto/Manual
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes
-
Lint Filter
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
No
-
TurboWash 3D
-
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
No
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam detection system
-
No
-
JetSpray
-
No
-
Punch + 3
-
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
-
Yes
-
Smart Motion
-
Yes
-
Stainless Lint Filter
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
WaveForce
-
No
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
590x965x610
-
Weight (kg)
-
39.0
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
-
1310
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Add Item
-
No
-
Air Dry
-
Yes
-
Aqua Reserve
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
Yes
-
Deep Fill
-
No
-
Extra Rinse
-
No
-
Hot Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
No
-
Rinse
-
4 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Soak
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
3 Levels
-
Spin Only
-
Yes
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Strong Wave
-
No
-
Temp.
-
No
-
Time Delay
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Tub Dry
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
10 Levels
-
Water Plus
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806084803108
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.0
-
Body Color
-
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Extra Clean
-
No
-
Normal
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
-
Yes
-
Quick Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
No
-
Wool
-
Yes
-
Eco Save
-
Yes
-
School Care
-
Yes
-
Delicates
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Smart Rinse
-
No
-
Towels
-
No
-
AI Wash
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Color Care
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Hygiene 40
-
No
-
Sanitary 60
-
No
-
Small Load
-
No
-
Sportswear
-
No
-
Strong Wave
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Smart Pairing
-
No
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
T2310VSAB
LG 10kg Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black