Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
11KG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

11KG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black

T2311VSPB

11KG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black

T2311VSPB

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

What is Inverter?

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

  • Auto Restart

    Auto Restart

    When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

     

     

  • Standby Power Save

    Standby Power Save

    Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.

Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre washing.

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall

Side Waterfall enables the best mixing of detergent with water while minimizing detergent residue that can cause skin irritation and allergy.

*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits.
Table Caption
Features T2108VSPM2 T2108VSAW T2109VSAB T2310VSAW
T2108VSPM2
8kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2108VSAW
8kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2109VSAB
9kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2310VSAW
10kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
Capacity 8kg 8kg 9kg 10kg
Dimensions (W X H X D) 540 x 850 x 540 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 540 x 925 x 540 mm 590 x 960 x 606 mm
Smart Inverter Yes Yes Yes Yes
Smart Motion Yes Yes Yes Yes
TurboWash360™ No No No No
Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now

Summary

Print

Dimensions

T2311VSPB

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590x965x610

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    No

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    No

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Process On/Off

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Rinse

    No

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Soak

    No

  • Spin

    No

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Temp.

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Clean

    No

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Wash

    No

  • Water Level

    8 Levels

  • Water Plus

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    No

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806084803931

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    11.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Hard Buttons & LED Display

  • Delay Timer

    No

  • Door Lock Indication

    No

  • Figure Indicator

    88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    590x965x610

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1310

  • Weight (kg)

    38.0

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • JetSpray

    No

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    No

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Punch + 3

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Yes

  • Smart Motion

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    No

  • Stainless Lint Filter

    No

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Middle Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    No

  • Allergy Care

    No

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    Yes

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    Yes

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    Yes

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Strong Wave

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you