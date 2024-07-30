We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11KG Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine in Middle Black
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
What is Inverter?
What is Inverter?
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.
Washing Machine With Smart Inverter
-
Auto Restart
When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.
-
Standby Power Save
Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre washing.
*Images are for illustrative purposes only.
T2109VSAB, T2108VSAW, T2108VSPM2 only have 1 lint filer and 1 side water fall.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
Durability with BMC Motor Protection
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590x965x610
All specs
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
No
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
No
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Process On/Off
Yes
-
Remote Start
No
-
Rinse
No
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Soak
No
-
Spin
No
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Temp.
No
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Clean
No
-
Tub Dry
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
Wash
No
-
Water Level
8 Levels
-
Water Plus
No
-
Wi-Fi
No
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806084803931
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
11.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
Hard Buttons & LED Display
-
Delay Timer
No
-
Door Lock Indication
No
-
Figure Indicator
88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
590x965x610
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1310
-
Weight (kg)
38.0
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
No
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
No
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
No
-
JetSpray
No
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Lint Filter
No
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Punch + 3
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Motor
Yes
-
Smart Motion
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
No
-
Stainless Lint Filter
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Steam
No
-
TurboWash
No
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Middle Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
No
-
Allergy Care
No
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
Yes
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
Yes
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
Yes
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Strong Wave
No
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
No
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
No
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.