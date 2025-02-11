Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG AIDD Top Load Washing Machine, 12KG, Platinum Black

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG AIDD Top Load Washing Machine, 12KG, Platinum Black

TV2112SV5J

LG AIDD Top Load Washing Machine, 12KG, Platinum Black

()
  • TV2112SV5J
  • Front view with door open
  • Top view
  • Top view with door open
  • Drum view
  • Detergent port
  • Door
  • Left view
  • Left view with door open
  • Right view
  • Right view with door open
  • Perspective
  • Left top Perspective
  • Side view
  • Back view
TV2112SV5J
Front view with door open
Top view
Top view with door open
Drum view
Detergent port
Door
Left view
Left view with door open
Right view
Right view with door open
Perspective
Left top Perspective
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • AI Wash
  • 6 Motion™
  • TurboWash™
  • Allergy care
  • Steam
  • ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)
More

LG top load washing machine in a space with a sink and laundry supplies.

Smart and advanced laundry

Detecting the fabrics with LG's AI technology

AI Wash

Cycles to fit weight and fabric

Showing strong water current for thorough clean

TurboWash™

Fast and powerful wash in just 29 min

an enlarged and steamed fabric detail

Allergy care

Deep clean with the power of steam

LG top load washing machine’s inverter direct drive motor comes with a 10-year warranty.

Inverter Direct Drive™ motor

Durable and silent1) motor

AI Wash

AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD™

AI Wash2) optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care with soft fabrics.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

6 Motion™

A versatile way to wash

Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different cycles ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.

  • Agitating washing motion

    Agitating motion

    A normal washing motion

  • Agitating washing motion

    Swing motion

    A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage

  • Rotating washing motion

    Rotating motion

    Untangles the fabric and washes it clean

  • Rubbing washing motion

    Rubbing motion

    Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum

  • Power washing motion

    Power motion

    Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator

  • Compressing washing motion

    Compressing motion

    A high speed spin motion

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

TurboWash™

A powerful yet gentle clean in just 29 minutes

LG TurboWash™3) technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through more laundry in less time.

A woman at the table looks at her wristwatch during a light meal. And an icon with 29 minutes written on it.

Power washing motion
Turbo drum washing motion
Jet spray washing motion
Power motion's powerful water flow from bottom to top
Dynamic left and right water flow of TurboDrum™
JetSpray spraying water jets for quick rinsing

Power motion

Enhanced washing performance by the stronger and faster movement pulsator

TurboDrum™

Dynamic waves from side to side for thorough washing

JetSpray

Water jet spraying for fast rinsing

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Allergy care

Steam away stains, allergens, and bacteria

Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that stains and allergens are removed with steam4).

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Tub clean

Simple tub cleaning solutions

Thoroughly cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.

Water surrounding a clean tub

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Wide lint filter

A lint filter keeps the tub and your clothes clean

A large lint filter keeps your laundry and drum clean as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

ThinQ™

Life simplified with easy control

Control your laundry anytime, anywhere

The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.

Easy maintenance and monitoring

Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.

Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant

Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG top load washing machine in the laundry room

Fits your interior

LG top load washing machine's stainless steel tub

Stainless steel tub

Safe and convenient door design

Soft closing door

LG top load washing machine's visible display

A more visible display

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

LG top load washing machine with LG AI logo and emblem(AI to the core, AI DD)

AI Core-Tech enables intelligent control of key components, enhancing energy efficiency, ensuring delicate performance, and delivering personalized solutions tailored to each customer's needs.

FAQ

Q.

Where and how should I install the product?

A.

The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.

If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)

Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.

A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.

 

*This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.

Q.

How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?

A.

Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.

Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.

Q.

How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

Q.

How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps improve fabric proteciton to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.

Q.

What is the TurboWash™ function?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 29 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.

 

*Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.

Q.

What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

A.

The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.

 

*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen, Live Dust Mites, and bacteria.

Q.

How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?

A.

If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells moldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.

It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.

Q.

Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?

A.

1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.

2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.

Q.

How do I register my product on ThinQ?

A.

1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.

2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.

3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.

1)Silent motor

-Tested by LG internal lab. on May 2021, Spin noise level in Normal cycle with 6.0kg of load was 49.5dB (Sound Pressure Level, 743rpm). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

 

2)AI Wash

-Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. AI Wash cycle with 3 kg of clothes compared to Normal cycle (T10L7EMDSLP). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

 

3)TurboWash™

-Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.

 

4)Allergy care

-Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen, Live Dust Mites, and bacteria.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

TV2112SV5J-techspec-image

Key Specs

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

All specs

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Add Item

    Yes

  • Air Dry

    No

  • Aqua Reserve

    No

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Cold Wash

    Yes

  • Deep Fill

    No

  • Extra Rinse

    No

  • Hot Wash

    No

  • Pre Wash

    No

  • Process On/Off

    Yes

  • Remote Start

    Yes

  • Rinse

    5 Times

  • Rinse + Spin

    Yes

  • Soak

    Yes

  • Spin

    5 Levels

  • Spin Only

    Yes

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Steam

    Yes

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Temp.

    No

  • Time Delay

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Tub Dry

    No

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • Wash

    Yes

  • Water Level

    10 Levels

  • Water Plus

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096067055

CAPACITY

  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    12.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LED + Hard Buttons

  • Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

  • Door Lock Indication

    Yes

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    540 x 945 x 560

  • Product Height with Lid Open (mm)

    1250

  • Weight (kg)

    35.5

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Add Item

    No

  • AI DD

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Foam detection system

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

  • JetSpray

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Lint Filter

    Yes

  • LoadSense

    Yes

  • Semi Stainless Steel Drum

    No

  • Side Water Fall

    Yes

  • Soft Closing Door

    Yes

  • Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

  • Steam

    Yes

  • TurboWash

    Yes

  • TurboDrum

    Yes

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • Type

    Top Load Washer

  • Vibration Sensor

    No

  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

  • Water Level

    Auto/Manual

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    Platinum Black

  • Lid Type

    Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

  • AI Wash

    Yes

  • Allergy Care

    Yes

  • Baby Wear

    No

  • Color Care

    No

  • Delicates

    No

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Drain + Spin

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Eco Save

    No

  • Extra Clean

    No

  • Normal

    Yes

  • Pre Wash+Normal

    No

  • Quick Wash

    Yes

  • Rinse + Spin

    No

  • School Care

    No

  • Small Load

    No

  • Smart Rinse

    No

  • Sportswear

    No

  • Stain Care

    No

  • Strong Wave

    Yes

  • Towels

    No

  • Tub Clean

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tub Clean Coach

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    Yes

What people are saying

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you