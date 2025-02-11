LG AIDD Top Load Washing Machine, 12KG, Platinum Black

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart and advanced laundry
AI Wash
Cycles to fit weight and fabric
TurboWash™
Fast and powerful wash in just 29 min
Allergy care
Deep clean with the power of steam
Inverter Direct Drive™ motor
Durable and silent1) motor
AI-enhanced optimal washing powered by AI DD™
AI Wash2) optimizes washing motions based on the laundry type. Additionally, it can help achieve improved fabric care with soft fabrics.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
A versatile way to wash
Powered by an LG Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, six different cycles ensure a thorough cleaning of clothes.
-
Agitating motion
A normal washing motion
-
Swing motion
A gentle swing to handle delicate fabrics and reduce fabric damage
-
Rotating motion
Untangles the fabric and washes it clean
-
Rubbing motion
Rotates left and right to rub fabric against the surface of the drum
-
Power motion
Wash with the stronger and faster movement of the Pulsator
-
Compressing motion
A high speed spin motion
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
A powerful yet gentle clean in just 29 minutes
LG TurboWash™3) technology delivers a powerful yet gentle clean, helping you get through more laundry in less time.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Steam away stains, allergens, and bacteria
Wear your clothes with confidence knowing that stains and allergens are removed with steam4).
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Simple tub cleaning solutions
Thoroughly cleans and dries the tub, door and gaskets with the press of a button.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Wide lint filter
A lint filter keeps the tub and your clothes clean
A large lint filter keeps your laundry and drum clean as dust and dirt comes off your clothes.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Life simplified with easy control
Control your laundry anytime, anywhere
The ThinQ™ app allows out to connect with your washer like never before. Start your load with just the tap of a button.
Easy maintenance and monitoring
Whether it's everyday maintenance or larger tasks, conveniently monitor your washer's energy usage through the ThinQ™ app.
Hands-free laundry with Voice Assistant
Tell your smart speaker or AI assistant what you need and let your washer take care of the rest.
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
FAQ
Where and how should I install the product?
The product should be installed on a firm, even floor. If the product is not level, vibration and noise may occur.
If the product is not level, please adjust the height adjustment legs on the bottom of the product to level it. (Please do not overly loosen the screws. 10 mm or less)
Avoid installing the product in a place with high humidity as much as possible as this may cause product corrosion and malfunction.
A minimum distance of 10 cm on the back and 5 cm on the left and right (excluding the drainage hose installation area) is required from the walls of where the product will be installed.
*This content was created for public use and may contain images or content that differ from the purchased product.
How can I keep my washing machine in good condition?
Clean the inside of the detergent compartment thoroughly with a soft brush, toothbrush, etc. If the inlet is clogged with leftover or hardened detergent, detergent may not dispense properly. Clean the detergent compartment about once a month to keep it clean and ready to use.
Clean the filter after every load of laundry to keep it even cleaner.
How can I choose the proper wash cycle?
Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. If you select AI Wash cycle, LG washing machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an appropriate washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.
How does AI DD™ benefit my laundry?
LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine helps improve fabric proteciton to keep your precious clothes looking great. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning of clothes.
What is the TurboWash™ function?
LG’s swift, TurboWash™ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 29 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. A powerful jet spray, plus the tub and motor that rotate independently and in opposite directions, creates a powerful water flow that causes garments to rub against each other throughout the cycle for enhanced washing performance.
*Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
What is the steam function in LG washing machine?
The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and dust mitest.
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen, Live Dust Mites, and bacteria.
How do I use the Tub Clean cycle on my washing machine?
If there is lint build up on the tub or the tub smells moldy, use washing machine cleaners to clean the tub regularly.
It is recommended to run the Tub Clean cycle once per month to maintain the tub clean.
Why is my laundry covered with dust and lint?
1. Dust generated during washing is filtered through a cleaning filter. If the cleaning filter is full, the dust may not be filtered out properly. The cleaning filter can be manually cleaned before every wash to prevent the machine from leaving dust and lint on clothes.
2. Separate your coloured and white clothes from your black and lint-producing clothes. Wash them in different loads to further prevent unwanted dust and lint in your laundry.
How do I register my product on ThinQ?
1. Make sure that both your product and internet router are turned on.
2. Bring your product close to the internet router. If the distance between the product and the router is too far, the signal strength can be weak and it may take a long time to register your product.
3. Install the ThinQ application. Please refer to the page relevant to your country for further instructions on installing the ThinQ application and registering your product.
1)Silent motor
-Tested by LG internal lab. on May 2021, Spin noise level in Normal cycle with 6.0kg of load was 49.5dB (Sound Pressure Level, 743rpm). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
2)AI Wash
-Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. AI Wash cycle with 3 kg of clothes compared to Normal cycle (T10L7EMDSLP). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
3)TurboWash™
-Tested by Intertek with T10L7EMDSLP. Normal cycle with TurboWash option based on 3kg IEC load. The results may be different depending on the environment.
4)Allergy care
-Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces house dust mite allergen, Live Dust Mites, and bacteria.
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
All specs
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
-
Add Item
Yes
-
Air Dry
No
-
Aqua Reserve
No
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Cold Wash
Yes
-
Deep Fill
No
-
Extra Rinse
No
-
Hot Wash
No
-
Pre Wash
No
-
Process On/Off
Yes
-
Remote Start
Yes
-
Rinse
5 Times
-
Rinse + Spin
Yes
-
Soak
Yes
-
Spin
5 Levels
-
Spin Only
Yes
-
Stain Care
No
-
Steam
Yes
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Temp.
No
-
Time Delay
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Tub Dry
No
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
Wash
Yes
-
Water Level
10 Levels
-
Water Plus
No
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8806096067055
CAPACITY
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
12.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LED + Hard Buttons
-
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
-
Door Lock Indication
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
18:88
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
540 x 945 x 560
-
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1250
-
Weight (kg)
35.5
FEATURES
-
6 Motion DD
No
-
Add Item
No
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
ezDispense
No
-
Foam detection system
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
JetSpray
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
Yes
-
Lint Filter
Yes
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
-
Side Water Fall
Yes
-
Soft Closing Door
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash
Yes
-
TurboDrum
Yes
-
TurboWash 3D
No
-
Type
Top Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
-
Water Level
Auto/Manual
-
WaveForce
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color
Platinum Black
-
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
PROGRAMS
-
AI Wash
Yes
-
Allergy Care
Yes
-
Baby Wear
No
-
Color Care
No
-
Delicates
No
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Drain + Spin
No
-
Duvet
No
-
Eco Save
No
-
Extra Clean
No
-
Normal
Yes
-
Pre Wash+Normal
No
-
Quick Wash
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
No
-
School Care
No
-
Small Load
No
-
Smart Rinse
No
-
Sportswear
No
-
Stain Care
No
-
Strong Wave
Yes
-
Towels
No
-
Tub Clean
Yes
-
Wool
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
No
-
Smart Pairing
Yes
