LG Thailand Redefines Home Life with New AI Innovations at ‘LG AI Experience 2026’

With the theme “The Action of AI. The Freedom of You,”

the company launched a new appliance lineup designed to grant users more time and personal freedom







Highlights:

LG Thailand officially launches “LG AI Experience 2026: The Action of AI. The Freedom of You” under the vision AI in Action, reaffirming its leadership in global home appliance innovation. The event showcases how LG’s AI technology empowers modern consumers to reclaim time and freedom, featuring celebrity couple Push Puttichai and Jooy Warattaya sharing their real-life smart home experiences.

Introducing a complete lineup of AI-powered appliances across all product categories — from the LG DUALCOOL™ AI Air ArtCool air conditioner, LG OLED evo W6 and LG OLED evo G6 TVs powered by the α11 AI Processor Gen3, to AI-driven washing machines and refrigerators under the FIT-MAX-AI concept — all designed to simplify household tasks and give users more time for themselves.

Expanding AI innovation into the B2B sector with the concept Beyond the Home: AI-Driven B2B Solutions, featuring the LG Multi V i commercial air conditioning system powered by an AI Engine, and intelligent display solutions that enhance operational efficiency and reduce business costs.

Driving the Dual Transformation strategy toward becoming a Smart Life Solution Company, targeting a 22% market share in 2026 and advancing the vision of a “Zero Labor Home” — a seamlessly connected smart home ecosystem powered by the LG ThinQ app, designed to give users back their valuable time.

Bangkok, 19 February 2026 — LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. today hosted “The LG AI Experience 2026: The Action of AI. The Freedom of You,” a landmark event unveiling its latest lineup of fully AI-driven home appliances and solutions. Reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing the lives of Thai consumers, LG showcased how its practical, user-centric AI technology gives people more time for themselves and unlocks true freedom in their daily routines

The event, held under the vision of "AI in Action," featured celebrity couple Push-Puttichai Kasetsin and Jooy-Warattaya Nilkuha, who demonstrated how LG's innovations make every family moment more convenient and joyful through easy-to-use solutions that cater to every lifestyle.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., opened the event by emphasizing the major strategic shift for the company. "We are committed to our full transformation into a ‘Smart Life Solution Company,’ driven by a Dual Transformation strategy. Our ‘AI in Action’ approach is centered on developing products with empathetic AI—technology designed to understand, adapt, and simplify your life in every dimension. We are confident that the real-world application of AI in our products and services will significantly enhance the quality of life for Thai consumers, giving them back their time and offering genuine freedom to live better.”

At the event, LG showcased a diverse range of innovations with a focus on practical AI applications, launching an AI-driven appliance lineup that spans across its main product groups, including:

Eco Solution (ES)

In its commitment to creating the best possible home environment, the LG Eco Solution

LG introduced its new LG DUALCOOL™ AI Air ArtCool air conditioner. This unit delivers superior comfort with Perfect Comfort AI, which learns user habits and room conditions to automatically optimize temperature and airflow. It also ensures healthier air through a Total Air Care system that filters PM2.5 dust, a Plasmaster Ionizer to eliminate bacteria, and a self-cleaning Freeze Cleaning function. Complementing its intelligent performance is a luxurious Black Shiny Mirror design and the AI kW Manager feature, which allows users to proactively manage energy consumption via the LG ThinQ app. Similarly, the LG PuriCare air purifier intelligently adjusts its operation based on real-time air quality, also controlled through the LG ThinQ app.

Media Entertainment Solution (MS)

This year, LG elevates the television viewing experience with "The Next OLED TV" concept, launching flagship models led by the LG OLED evo W6 (wallpaper design) and LG OLED evo G6 (gallery design). These TVs are powered by the formidable α11 AI Processor Gen3. This processor enables the "Optimized for Every Me" personalization concept, highlighted by ‘AI Voice ID.’ Under the motto "Your voice is the key," this feature accurately identifies individual speakers by voice, automatically taking them to their personal "My Page" with customized content and settings. The televisions also function as a Home Hub by integrating with the ThinQ app, allowing users to control other LG smart appliances via the LG Magic Remote.

Home Appliance Solution (HS)

LG is also revolutionizing household chores with its FIT-MAX-AI concept, designed to deliver a Zero Labor Home. FIT focuses on designs for seamless installation, while MAX increases capacity in products like washing machines and refrigerators. The AI component introduces advanced automation, led by the WashTower™ Gen 2, which features AI DD™ 2.0 technolgy. This system detects fabric weight, softness, and soil level to autonomously select the optimal wash cycle. New refrigerator models come with an Ice Solution and AI FRESH technology to intelligently manage energy and food preservation. A new lineup of front-load washing machines was also introduced to complete the smart fabric care portfolio. All controllable via LG ThinQ.

Beyond the Home: AI-Driven B2B Solutions

Additionally, LG has expanded the scope of its AI solutions to the business sector under the concept of 'Beyond the Home: AI-Driven B2B Solutions.' In commercial HVAC, the company introduced the LG Multi V i, which is powered by an AI Engine enabling AI Smart Care (environmental learning), AI Indoor Space Care (inter-unit management), and AI Energy Management for optimized efficiency. The LG Multi V 5 Pro II was also presented for its installation flexibility. In its Information Displays (ID) division, LG announced a strategic focus beyond hardware to offer comprehensive Non-Hardware Solutions, including systems for content management, predictive maintenance, and data analytics aimed at improving operational efficiency for business clients.

According to Mr. Amnaj Singhachan, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the new portfolio is central to the company’s market strategy.

"This year's product launch is a cornerstone of our Dual Transformation strategy, making our goal of 'Product Transformation' a concrete reality," stated Singhachan. "We are embedding AI into every product category, not just to elevate performance, but to create value that truly ‘unlocks freedom in life.’ Our focus is on sustainably improving our consumers' quality of life, guided by our 'AI in Action' vision."

He continued, outlining the company's financial targets, "For 2026, we are targeting a 22% market share. This is based on our forecast that the major appliance market will grow by about 5% to a total value of around 82 billion THB. This trend presents a critical opportunity to expand our business potential and directly supports our long-term ambition to develop the ‘Zero Labor Home’—a smart home where devices work seamlessly via the LG ThinQ app to genuinely reduce the burden of housework and return valuable time to our users.”

The event also featured interactive demonstration zones, allowing guests to have a hands-on experience and see how LG's AI ecosystem makes users' lives tangibly easier and more efficient. LG affirms its commitment to delivering technology that truly understands and cares for its users, to sustainably ensure that for everyone, "Life's Good."

Customers can now experience and purchase LG's new AI-powered innovations at over LG's new AI-powered innovations are now available for purchase throughout Thailand via an extensive network of over 900 authorized retailers and major department stores. The full collection is also accessible for online shopping through LG’s official website, www.lg.com/th, which features exclusive promotions such as the "Secret Deal" campaign.

For additional information, please contact the LG Information Center at 0-2057-5757. To follow company news and activities, connect with LG on Facebook (LG Global) and Instagram (@lg_thailand).