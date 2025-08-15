Transforms AI Perception, and Delivers More Than 43.8M Baht in Media Value

BANGKOK, August 15, 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. today announced the resounding success of its 37th-anniversary campaign. Running throughout July, the initiative generated a significant market impact through a comprehensive 360-degree communication strategy that effectively reached all target consumer segments.

According to Mr. Sunghan Jung, President, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd, the campaign's inspiration stemmed from a desire to redefine AI: “While AI technology is frequently seen as a purely mechanical entity, LG aimed to shift this viewpoint. Our ‘Affectionate Intelligence for YOU’ concept goes beyond mere functional assistance; it represents AI that can learn, analyze, and naturally interact with users. We are convinced that AI that truly comprehends the human element offers authentic warmth and experiences perfectly aligned with individuals' daily lives.”

LG's 37th-anniversary campaign began with a substantial promotional offering for LG appliances, available via department stores, authorized dealers, and LG.com. This initial sales period saw more than 20,000 units sold within the first week.

Following this, LG rolled out highly impactful copy ads across Digital out-of-home (DOOH) media strategically placed in high-traffic areas across Bangkok. These ads vividly illustrated the 'Affectionate Intelligence for YOU' concept with poignant lines like, “When your heart is weary, LG OLED evo AI serves content to make you smile,” and “When life is heavy with worries, LG Subscribe helps lighten the load.” This extensive DOOH deployment achieved an estimated reach of over 280 million eyeballs.

The campaign's centerpiece was a series of commercial films, developed under the ‘Affectionate Intelligence for YOU’ concept. These films showcased LG technology's ability to not only provide convenience but also to deeply understand and cater to users' emotional requirements. The three featured stories – ‘THE BOSS’S SECRET,’ ‘THE NO NAME BOY,’ and ‘THE GRANDMA STAR’ – achieved broad appeal, resulting in over 66 million cumulative video views and substantial social media engagement.

Additionally, the campaign garnered support from over 54 influencers across IT, lifestyle, and family segments, who effectively communicated the ‘Affectionate Intelligence for YOU’ message from diverse interpretations. Mr. Amnaj Singhachan, Marketing Head, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. articulated the company's enduring commitment: “Having grown with Thai society for 37 years, LG recognizes that technology must be more than just advanced tools. It should actively contribute to people's well-being and happiness. Our ‘Affectionate Intelligence for YOU’ campaign reflects not just a marketing approach, but our fundamental philosophy and sincere dedication to developing technology that genuinely connects with the human spirit.”

