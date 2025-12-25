Bangkok, 25 December 2025 – On the occasion of receiving the Superbrands Thailand award for the 16th consecutive year—a testament to the unwavering confidence and trust from Thai consumers—LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is reaffirming its social mission by translating brand values into concrete action. The company is delivering vital assistance to flood victims in the southern provinces, a powerful demonstration of its ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy, which stands as more than a marketing slogan but as a firm commitment to stand by and genuinely enhance the quality of life for the people of Thailand.

In response to the widespread impact of the floods, LG has provided immediate assistance in partnership with The Mirror Foundation. The company has donated 60 essential home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions, valued at over THB 1,117,600. This donation aims to alleviate hardship and support the recovery of livelihoods for those affected. The Mirror Foundation will serve as the central hub for distributing this aid to critical facilities such as Hat Yai Hospital, Songkhla Business Administration College, and other private sector organizations assisting in the relief effort.

Concurrently, LG has launched proactive on-ground service initiatives in the affected regions. These include two key projects:

· A mobile laundry unit providing free washing and drying services in Hat Yai District, Songkhla.

· An appliance repair service center offering waived labor fees and a 50% discount on spare parts. To date, this service has already supported over 2,000 households and will continue to operate until January 15, 2026

These comprehensive actions reflect LG’s dedication to aiding the recovery process and helping to bring the 'good life' back to those impacted by the disaster.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. stated, "Receiving the Superbrands award for 16 consecutive years is a tremendous honor that reflects the genuine acceptance of our ‘Life’s Good’ philosophy by Thai consumers. This philosophy extends beyond developing innovative products; it signifies our responsibility to improve people's quality of life, especially during difficult times. Our capacity to provide this support is a direct result of our strong business foundation—as a 26-year market leader in washing machines and a 12-year leader in OLED TVs—combined with our vision to become a ‘Smart Life Solution Company’ driven by our ‘LG AI - Affectionate Intelligence’ innovation. These factors empower us to give back for the trust we have received from the Thai people over the past 37 years."

LG remains committed to leveraging its corporate capabilities, in both innovation and resources, to support Thai society in overcoming crises and to continue enhancing the quality of life for all Thais.

