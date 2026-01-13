Mr. Sunghan Jung (Right), President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.; Ms. Hyangmi Lee (Left), Customer Care & Service Director and Mr. Hyeokjin Jang (Center), Product Director Subscription Business attended the opening of LG Subscribe Bangkok Brand Experience Centre

Bangkok, 13 January 2026 – LG Subscribe reinforces its "LG has it all" philosophy to enhance and elevate home life has unveiled its new comprehensive centre, the “LG Subscribe Bangkok Brand Experience Centre”. This marks the first full-fledged LG Subscribe Brand Experience in Thailand, located on Rama 4 Road. The centre provides a space for consumers to experience convenience for every lifestyle with a wide and complete range of premium LG appliances, from small to large. Everyone can easily and worry-free own these appliances through LG Subscribe's monthly subscription model, complete with expert LG technician maintenance and care.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., stated, “LG remains unwavering in its commitment to its 'Life’s Good' philosophy, continuously developing products and services to deliver innovation for a better life for consumers. LG Subscribe is a key element for making home life more convenient. The launch of this comprehensive LG Subscribe Bangkok Brand Experience Centre not only broadens access to LG Subscribe services but also provides a vital space for interested individuals to experience the full range of LG appliances firsthand. This underscores that LG products are designed to meet every need and lifestyle, making daily life convenient for home living while also providing peace of mind through LG Subscribe’s flexible monthly payment management. This is coupled with extended warranties of 5-7 years and maintenance services from our expert technicians, all of which will extend the lifespan of appliances and promote more sustainable approach in the long term.”

The LG Subscribe Bangkok Brand Experience Centre stands out with its brand experience areas, which simulate various zones within the service centre, tailored to different consumer lifestyles. These include zones for large families, newlyweds, children, pets, and home offices, allowing consumers to experience LG appliances that meet their diverse needs. In addition to the brand experience areas, the center also features a consultation area where sales representatives and expert technicians provide advice on suitable monthly subscription plans for each lifestyle. In addition, it is also home to the Service Academy Centre, which is used for service demonstrations and training on products and services for LG Subscribe sales agents. This LG Subscribe Bangkok Brand Experience Centre is the sixth LG Subscribe Complex Centre launched this year. The five previously opened Complex Centres are located in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Hat Yai (Songkhla Province), Phuket, and Udon Thani.

Mr. Sunghan Jung (4th from left), President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., took a photo with LG Electronics (Thailand) executives and LGM[BW1]

For those interested in experiencing LG's premium home appliances, the LG Subscribe Complex Centre (Bangkok Brand Experience Centre) is open Monday to Friday from 9.00 – 17.30 Hrs., located on Rama 4 Road, just 100 metres from MRT Khlong Toei station, Exit 1.

For more details about LG Subscribe, please visit https://www.lg.com/th/subscribe/ or contact the LG Call Centre at 02-057-5757. Stay updated with the latest news on the LG Global Facebook fan page and lg_thailand Instagram.