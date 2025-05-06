LG ThinQ App Wins TAB Digital Inclusive Award 2025

Bangkok, 6 May 2025 – LG Electronics (Thailand) has been recognized by the Thailand Association of the Blind (TAB) with the prestigious TAB Digital Inclusive Award 2025. The award celebrates LG's commitment to developing accessible technology, specifically highlighting the LG ThinQ app's innovative features for users with visual impairments.

The LG ThinQ app, connecting over 500 million LG devices globally, empowers users to remotely control and monitor their home appliances. Its AI-powered platform offers intuitive operation, energy management capabilities, and supports smartphone accessibility features like Voice Over and Audio Notifications. This allows visually impaired individuals to manage their appliances with greater ease, independence, and safety.

"The ThinQ app has significantly improved my daily life," said Mr. Itsawat Banlawanich a visually impaired programmer from the National Science and Technology Development Agency. "Being able to control my LG washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner through voice over function on smartphone supported ThinQ application gives me the independence to manage my home without assistance. I can easily adjust the temperature, check settings, and even monitor energy consumption, making my appliance usage more efficient and sustainable."

LG is dedicated to creating inclusive products and applications that cater to the diverse needs of all users. Continuous improvements are made to ensure its technology remains relevant and beneficial in everyday life.





Mr. Sunghan Jung, president of LG Electronics (Thailand), stated, "This award validates LG's commitment to developing inclusive and accessible innovations. We will continue to prioritize technologies that enhance the lives of all consumers, ensuring everyone can experience the convenience and benefits of 'Life's Good.'"

LG remains steadfast in its mission to develop practical and beneficial technology for all, particularly the visually impaired, contributing to a more equitable and sustainable society.