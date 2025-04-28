Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Continues to Power a Healthier Thailand Through

CORPORATE 04/28/2025

LG Continues to Power a Healthier Thailand Through 'Kaotajai 10K Thailand Championship 2025 Presented by LG’ Partnership

10K_Thailand_Championship_2025_1.JPG

 

From left to right: 1) Pol. Gen. Anant Rattanaopol, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Athletic Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage; 2) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Piyawat Katewongsa, Expert in Physical Activity Promotion at ThaiHealth;
3) Dr. Nongnuch Pataraanuntanop, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health;
4) Dr. Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai, President of the Kao Tao Jai Association;
 5) Chanyuth Sawetsuwan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Office; and
 6) Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

 

Mr. Sunghan Jung (6th from left), President of LG Electronics (Thailand) together with the Kao Ta Jai Association and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), announced the launch of the "Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2025 Presented by LG." This marks the 3rd consecutive year, organized in collaboration with partner networks. The launch event, held at Lido Connect, Siam Square, was witnessed by key representatives including Dr. Nongnuch Pataraanuntanop. (3rd from left), Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai (4th from left), President of the Kao Ta Jai Association, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Piyawat Katewongsa (2nd from left), Expert in Physical Activity Promotion at ThaiHealth, Mr. Chanyuth Sawetsuwan (5th from left) Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Office and Pol. Gen. Anant Rattanaopol (1st from left), Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Athletic Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage.

 

Mr_Sunghan_Jung_President_of_LG_Electronics_(Thailand)_2.JPG

 

This year, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. returns as the main sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to Thai health and well-being through exercise. This sponsorship embodies LG's "Life's Good" philosophy, promoting running as a key to a healthy lifestyle.

 

10K_Thailand_Championship_2025_3.JPG

 

LG invites everyone to participate in the "Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2025 Presented by LG" on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Watch the teaser launch video featuring enthusiastic runners here. Challenge yourself with the 5 km or 10 km race. A virtual run will also be held from June 1-15, 2025, allowing participation from anywhere in Thailand. Register on Facebook: ก้าวท้าใจ 10K Thailand Championship

กลับไปรายการหลัก