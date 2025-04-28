From left to right: 1) Pol. Gen. Anant Rattanaopol, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Athletic Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage; 2) Assoc. Prof. Dr. Piyawat Katewongsa, Expert in Physical Activity Promotion at ThaiHealth;

3) Dr. Nongnuch Pataraanuntanop, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health;

4) Dr. Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai, President of the Kao Tao Jai Association;

5) Chanyuth Sawetsuwan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Office; and

6) Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Mr. Sunghan Jung (6th from left), President of LG Electronics (Thailand) together with the Kao Ta Jai Association and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), announced the launch of the "Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2025 Presented by LG." This marks the 3rd consecutive year, organized in collaboration with partner networks. The launch event, held at Lido Connect, Siam Square, was witnessed by key representatives including Dr. Nongnuch Pataraanuntanop. (3rd from left), Deputy Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Suwanchai Watthanayingcharoenchai (4th from left), President of the Kao Ta Jai Association, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Piyawat Katewongsa (2nd from left), Expert in Physical Activity Promotion at ThaiHealth, Mr. Chanyuth Sawetsuwan (5th from left) Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Bangkok Office and Pol. Gen. Anant Rattanaopol (1st from left), Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Athletic Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage.

This year, LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. returns as the main sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to Thai health and well-being through exercise. This sponsorship embodies LG's "Life's Good" philosophy, promoting running as a key to a healthy lifestyle.

LG invites everyone to participate in the "Kao Ta Jai 10K Thailand Championship 2025 Presented by LG" on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Watch the teaser launch video featuring enthusiastic runners here. Challenge yourself with the 5 km or 10 km race. A virtual run will also be held from June 1-15, 2025, allowing participation from anywhere in Thailand. Register on Facebook: ก้าวท้าใจ 10K Thailand Championship