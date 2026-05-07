LG Electronics Earns “Top 1%” Sustainability Ranking From S&P Global for Third Year in a Row

Company Reaffirms Global ESG Leadership With

“Top 1%” Ranking in Corporate Sustainability Assessment, Along With Numerous Other Accolades

News Summary

LG Electronics achieved a “Top 1%” ranking in S&P Global’s 2026 CSA for the third straight year.

The company scored 77 out of 100 points, the highest in the Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry category.

LG is one of only two Korean companies to achieve the “Top 1%” distinction out of 9,243 corporations evaluated.

The company was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 14th consecutive year, the longest record for a Korean home appliance company.

Additional recognition came from an upgraded “AA” rating from MSCI and a “Platinum” rating from EcoVadis, highlighting consistent leadership across major global ESG evaluations.

SEOUL, May 7, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) has received a “Top 1%” ranking in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for the third consecutive year, with a score of 77 out of 100. LG achieved the highest marks in the CSA’s Leisure Equipment & Products and Consumer Electronics industry category, reflecting the company’s commitment to responsible environmental, social and governance (ESG) management.

LG demonstrated consistent performance across multiple criteria, including environmental policies, human rights, supply chain management and customer relations. It also received high ratings in governance, reflecting its transparency and efforts to strengthen the independence of its board of directors.

S&P Global’s CSA provides a detailed evaluation of companies’ ESG performance. In the latest assessment, only 70 of 9,243 companies across 62 industries earned the “Top 1%” ranking. LG was one of only two Korean companies to receive the distinction.

LG has also been recognized by several respected global institutions beyond S&P Global. The company was included in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJ BIC) World Index for the 14th year in a row, underscoring its sustained ESG leadership. This represents the longest record for a Korean home appliance company in the index and places LG among the top 10 percent for sustainability among the world’s 2,500 largest companies.

LG earned an upgraded “AA” rating from Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) this year after five years at the “A” level. The company also received a second consecutive “Platinum” rating from EcoVadis, a distinction reserved for the top 1 percent of companies, and received a “Low” ESG Risk Rating from Sustainalytics.

As LG continues its commitment to sustainable management, it is working to transition all global business sites to 100 percent renewable energy by 2050. To support a circular economy, LG is also increasing its use of recycled plastics and developing paper-based cushioning materials as part of its plastic reduction initiatives.

LG is pursuing a range of carbon reduction initiatives, including voluntary carbon reduction certification for its high-efficiency heat pump technologies. The company is also strengthening corporate governance by enhancing the board’s independence and transparency through the appointment of a chairman from among its independent directors.