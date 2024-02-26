Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
(2)
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG UHD TV, UT80 พร้อมข้อความของ LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 และโลโก้ webOS Re:New Program บนหน้าจอ

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

พื้นไม้เนื้อแข็งที่มีสีสันสดใสและทอดยาวแสดงอยู่บนทีวี LG UHD

นำทุกรายละเอียดมาสู่การมองเห็นที่ชัดเจน

Ultra HD นำทุกสีมาสู่ความมีชีวิตชีวาที่สดใส รับชมภาพที่คมชัดราวกับคริสตัล

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

HDR10 Pro

ให้รายละเอียดเล็กได้เปล่งประกาย

เข้าสู่โลกที่ทุกสีปรากฏและความสว่างได้รับการปรับแต่งอย่างละเอียดเพื่อมุมมองที่น่าทึ่ง ทั้งหมดนี้ทำได้ด้วย HDR10 Pro ที่ยอดเยี่ยม

ภาพระยะใกล้แบบแยกหน้าจอของใบหน้าชายคนหนึ่งแสดงอยู่ในห้องที่มีเงาสีม่วง ทางด้านซ้าย "SDR" จะแสดงขึ้นและภาพไม่ชัด ทางด้านขวาจะแสดง "HDR10 Pro" และภาพมีความชัดเจนและคมชัด

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 5 AI Gen7

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงชั้นเลิศที่ได้รับการปรับปรุงจากภายใน

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

โปรเซสเซอร์อัจฉริยะ alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 ปรับเสียงและความสว่างให้เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อการดื่มด่ำกับการเคลื่อนไหวอย่างเต็มที่

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

การปรับแต่งด้วย AI

ซิงค์กับวิธีการรับชมของคุณ

ทีวี LG ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่นโดยมีเครื่องเล่นกีตาร์แสดงอยู่บนหน้าจอ กราฟิกวงกลมศูนย์กลางแทนคลื่นเสียง

การปรับแต่งเสียงด้วย AI

เสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุดเหมาะกับพื้นที่ของคุณ

ระบบเสียงจะตรวจจับแผนผังห้องของคุณและตำแหน่งที่คุณกำลังนั่งเพื่อสร้างโดมเสียงรอบตัวคุณ ซึ่งปรับให้เข้ากับระบบเสียงที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของห้องของคุณได้อย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

LG TV และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในพื้นที่อยู่อาศัยอันทันสมัยในเวลากลางคืน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส แสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

กลางคืน

LG TV และซาวด์บาร์ LG ในพื้นที่ใช้สอยที่ทันสมัยในเวลากลางวัน ภาพหน้าจอของแสงออโรร่า บอเรลลิส แสดงด้วยระดับความสว่างที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

วัน

ความอัจฉริยะที่สว่างไสวในทุกแสง

ไม่ว่าจะกลางวันหรือกลางคืน การควบคุมความสว่างจะตรวจจับแสงในพื้นที่ของคุณและปรับสมดุลของภาพตามนั้นเพื่อให้ได้ภาพที่คมชัด

AI Sound Pro

รับฟังทุกรายละเอียดของย่านเสียง

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**ต้องเปิดใช้งานผ่านเมนูโหมดเสียง

***เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการฟัง 

webOS 24

เปลี่ยนประสบการณ์การรับชมทีวีให้เป็นแบบเฉพาะของคุณ

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ทีวีที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณด้วย My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge และ Quick Cards

*เมนูและแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและแตกต่างกันไปเมื่อมีการเปิดตัว

**คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน และมีให้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น 

***ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

โลโก้ webOS ลอยอยู่ตรงกลางบนพื้นหลังสีดำ และพื้นที่ด้านล่างสว่างด้วยสีโลโก้สีแดง สีส้ม และสีเหลือง คำว่า "webOS Re:New Program" อยู่ใต้โลโก้

webOS Re:New Program

ทีวีใหม่ทุกปีเป็นเวลา 5 ปี

ใหม่อยู่เสมอ แม้ว่าเราจะเพิ่มคุณลักษณะและความสะดวกสบายใหม่ก็ตาม

สี่เหลี่ยมห้าอันที่มีสีต่างกันส่ายขึ้นไป โดยแต่ละอันมีป้ายกำกับหนึ่งปีตั้งแต่ "webOS 24" ถึง "webOS 28" ลูกศรชี้ขึ้นอยู่ระหว่างสี่เหลี่ยมซึ่งมีป้ายกำกับจาก "อัปเกรด 1" ถึง "อัปเกรด 4"

ด้วยโปรแกรม webOS Re:New ลูกค้าสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับการอัปเกรดสี่ครั้งในระยะเวลาห้าปี ทำให้มั่นใจได้ว่าจะมี webOS เวอร์ชันทั้งหมดห้าเวอร์ชัน รวมถึงเวอร์ชันปัจจุบัน ณ เวลาที่ซื้อ

*โปรแกรม webOS Re:New รองรับการอัปเกรดทั้งหมดสี่ครั้งในช่วงห้าปี เกณฑ์คือเวอร์ชัน webOS ที่ติดตั้งไว้ล่วงหน้า และกำหนดการอัปเกรดจะแตกต่างกันไปตั้งแต่สิ้นเดือนถึงต้นปี

**การอัปเดตและกำหนดการของฟีเจอร์ แอปพลิเคชัน และบริการบางอย่างอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่นและภูมิภาค

***การอัปเกรดที่มีให้บริการในปี 2023 รวมถึง UHD และรุ่นที่สูงกว่า

ทีวีของคุณรู้ว่าคุณถูกใจอะไร

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจำกัดอาจแสดงขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย

***สามารถสร้างโปรไฟล์ได้ไม่จำกัดจำนวน แต่หน้าจอหลักจะแสดงโปรไฟล์ได้สูงสุด 10 โปรไฟล์เท่านั้น

****คุณลักษณะ เมนู และแอปที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศและเมื่อมีการเผยแพร่

*****'คำหลักสำหรับคุณ' ใน AI Concierge สามารถให้บริการได้เฉพาะในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาหลักของตนเท่านั้น

******คำแนะนำคำหลักจะแตกต่างกันไปตามแอปและช่วงเวลาของวัน

*******คุณลักษณะ Always Ready ใช้งานได้กับ LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 และ 86NANO80

LG เมจิกรีโมทที่มีปุ่มวงกลมตรงกลาง โดยมีแสงสีม่วงนีออนเล็ดลอดออกมารอบๆ ปุ่มเพื่อไฮไลต์ แสงสีม่วงอ่อนๆ ล้อมรอบรีโมทบนพื้นหลังสีดำ

เมจิกรีโมท

ความมหัศจรรย์ในมือคุณ

ปลดปล่อยตัวเองจากข้อจำกัดของปุ่มแบบเดิมๆ LG เมจิกรีโมทปลดล็อกฟังก์ชันอัจฉริยะทั้งหมดของ LG TV ของคุณด้วยการคลิก เลื่อน หรือใช้เสียงของคุณ

*ฟังก์ชันและคุณลักษณะในเมจิกรีโมทอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

รับการเชื่อมต่อทั้งหมดจากทีวีของคุณ

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**Apple, โลโก้ Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay และ HomeKit เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

***รองรับ AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast ในตัว และอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษา

****LG รองรับอุปกรณ์ Wi-Fi 'Matter' บริการและคุณลักษณะที่รองรับ 'Matter' อาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับอุปกรณ์ที่เชื่อมต่อ การเชื่อมต่อเริ่มต้นสำหรับ ThinQ และ Matter ควรดำเนินการผ่านแอปมือถือ ThinQ

*****การใช้ฟังก์ชันเสียงแบบแฮนด์ฟรีโดยไม่มีรีโมทคอนโทรลสามารถ ทำได้กับโปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 9 AI เท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับผลิตภัณฑ์และภูมิภาค

******บริการ Chromecast ในตัวอาจยังไม่มีให้บริการในขณะที่ซื้อ OLED CS4 แต่คุณจะสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับบริการได้หลังจากติดตั้งการอัปเดตซอฟต์แวร์ webOS

เนื้อหาที่หลากหลายพร้อมให้รับชม

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**เนื้อหาและแอปที่มีให้บริการอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามประเทศ ผลิตภัณฑ์ และภูมิภาค

***จำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิกแยกต่างหากและหน่วยงานที่เกี่ยวข้องสำหรับ Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime และ Apple TV+

****Apple, โลโก้ Apple และ Apple TV เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Apple Inc. ซึ่งจดทะเบียนในสหรัฐอเมริกาและประเทศอื่นๆ

*****Amazon, Prime Video และโลโก้ที่เกี่ยวข้องทั้งหมดเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ

แรดในฉากซาฟารีแสดงบนทีวี LG ขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ ซึ่งติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังสีน้ำตาลของห้องนั่งเล่นที่ล้อมรอบด้วยเฟอร์นิเจอร์แยกชิ้นสีครีม

หน้าจอขนาดใหญ่พิเศษ

ยกระดับความตื่นเต้นของคุณ

จอแสดงผลขนาดใหญ่พิเศษแปลงความบันเทิงทั้งหมดของคุณให้กลายเป็นภาพยนตร์ระดับบล็อกบัสเตอร์และความคมชัด

คอนเสิร์ตแสนสบายในห้องนั่งเล่นกำลังเล่นบนหน้าจอ เมนู WOW Interface ปรากฏเป็นโอเวอร์เลย์ และผู้ใช้ไปที่ การตั้งค่าซาวด์บาร์

อินเตอร์เฟซ WOW

ความเรียบง่ายเพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส

เข้าถึง WOW Interface บน LG TV เพื่อการควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ที่เรียบง่าย เช่น โหมด โปรไฟล์ และคุณลักษณะที่มีประโยชน์

*ซาวด์บาร์สามารถซื้อแยกต่างหากได้ และการควบคุมโหมดของซาวด์บาร์อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น

**การใช้งานรีโมท LG TV นั้นจำกัดอยู่เพียงคุณลักษณะบางอย่างเท่านั้น 

***โปรดทราบว่าอาจไม่สามารถใช้บริการได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ ต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต

****UHD เข้ากันได้กับอินเทอร์เฟซ WOW

ดำดิ่งสู่ภาพยนตร์ดังและการต่อสู้กับบอส

FILMMAKER MODE™

เห็นภาพเหมือนที่ผู้กำกับฝันไว้

ดื่มด่ำไปกับฉากภาพยนตร์ที่สมจริงที่สุด FILMMAKER Mode นำเสนอภาพยนตร์ตามที่ผู้กำกับต้องการด้วยการตั้งค่าที่แม่นยำ

ผู้ชายในสตูดิโอตัดต่อภาพมืดๆ กำลังดูทีวี LG ที่แสดงพระอาทิตย์ตกดิน ที่ด้านล่างขวาของภาพคือโลโก้โหมด FILMMAKER

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

**FILMMAKER Mode เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ UHD Alliance, Inc.

ประสบการณ์โฮมซีนีม่า

มหัศจรรย์แห่งการชมภาพยนตร์อย่างสะดวกสบายเหมือนอยู่บ้านของคุณเอง

บรรยากาศโรงภาพยนตร์ สร้างขึ้นใหม่ที่บ้าน HDR10 Pro ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าภาพยนตร์ทุกเรื่องจะถูกนำเสนอด้วยความสง่างามอย่างแท้จริง พร้อมด้วยสีและความเปรียบต่างที่แม่นยำเป็นพิเศษเพื่อการรับชมภาพยนตร์ที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น

ครอบครัวหนึ่งนั่งอยู่บนพื้นห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีแสงสว่างน้อยข้างโต๊ะเล็กๆ มองขึ้นไปที่ทีวี LG ที่ติดตั้งอยู่บนผนังซึ่งเผยให้เห็นโลกจากอวกาศ

*HDR10 Pro เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่พัฒนาโดย LG Electronics โดยใช้คุณภาพของภาพมาตรฐานของ 'HDR10' มาตรฐาน

การเล่นเกมที่ทรงพลัง

ดำดิ่งสู่การเคลื่อนไหวอย่างรวดเร็ว

การเล่น HGiG ที่สมจริงจะราบรื่นด้วยความเร็วสูงด้วย ALLM และ eARC ช่วยให้มั่นใจได้ว่าเสียงทั้งหมดจะออกมาน่าทึ่ง

เกมแข่งรถที่เส้นชัยโดยมีป้ายเขียนว่า 'ชนะ!' ขณะที่ผู้เล่นเกาะจอยสติ๊กของเกม โลโก้ ALLM, eARC, HGiG อยู่ที่มุมซ้ายล่าง

*HGiG เป็นกลุ่มอาสาสมัครของบริษัทจากอุตสาหกรรมเกมและจอทีวีที่ร่วมกันกำหนดและเผยแพร่แนวทางสาธารณะเพื่อปรับปรุงประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมของผู้บริโภคในรูปแบบ HDR

**การรองรับ HGiG อาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

ควบคุมได้ตรงจุดที่คุณต้องการ

อย่าหยุดใช้ Game Optimizer และ Game Dashboard

ฉากเกม FPS ที่มี Game Dashboard ปรากฏบนหน้าจอระหว่างการเล่นเกม ฉากฤดูหนาวอันมืดมิดพร้อมเมนู Game Optimizer ปรากฏขึ้นเหนือเกม

*แดชบอร์ดเกมจะเปิดใช้งานเฉพาะเมื่อทั้ง "Game Optimizer" และ "Game Dashboard" เปิดอยู่เท่านั้น 

**ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

เข้าถึงเกมที่คุณชื่นชอบทั้งหมด

จักรวาลเกมนับพันอยู่แค่เพียงปลายนิ้วสัมผัส สำรวจคลังเกมบนคลาวด์อันยิ่งใหญ่และสตรีมได้ทันทีโดยไม่ต้องเสียเวลาเล่นจากการดาวน์โหลดหรืออัปเดต

รูปภาพหน้าจอหลักของ Boosteroid แสดง "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" หน้าจอหลักของ GeForce NOW ที่แสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเกมต่างๆ ห้าภาพทางด้านขวา

*พาร์ทเนอร์ที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**อาจจำเป็นต้องสมัครสมาชิก GeForce NOW

***อาจต้องสมัครสมาชิก Boosteroid

ความยั่งยืน

ค้นพบวิสัยทัศน์ของ LG UHD สำหรับวันพรุ่งนี้

เลือกสิ่งที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโลกด้วยบรรจุภัณฑ์ชีวภาพที่มีน้ำหนักเบา และใบรับรองด้านความยั่งยืนระดับโลก

บรรจุภัณฑ์ LG UHD บนพื้นหลังสีเบจพร้อมภาพประกอบต้นไม้

*พาร์ทเนอร์ที่รองรับอาจแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละประเทศ

**รุ่นต่อไปนี้ผลิตจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล: วงเล็บด้านล่าง UT90(75/65/55/50") และ UT80(86/75/70")

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ประเภทของจอ

    4K UHD

  • อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    60Hz

  • Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

  • ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    11.7

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

  • Gray Scale

    ใช่

  • ความคมชัดสูง

    ใช่

  • Invert Colors

    ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

  • สายไฟ

    ใช่ (Detachable)

  • รีโมท

    Magic Remote (MR24)

  • แบตเตอรี่รีโมทคอนโทรล

    ใช่ (AA x 2EA)

ระบบเสียง

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    ใช่

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

  • ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

  • เอาต์พุตเสียง

    20 วัตต์

  • พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

    ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    ใช่

  • เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

    ใช่

  • Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • ทิศทางของลำโพง

    ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

  • ระบบลำโพง

    2.0 Channel

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • รองรับ Bluetooth

    ใช่ (v 5.0)

  • ช่องต่อ Ethernet

    1 ช่อง

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3 ช่อง (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2 ช่อง

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    ใช่

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 ช่อง

  • ช่องต่อ USB

    2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

    1215 x 775 x 152

  • น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

    14.6

  • ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1121 x 651 x 57.1

  • ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1121 x 713 x 231

  • ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

    902 x 231

  • น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    11.7

  • น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

    11.9

  • VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

    200 x 200

GAMING

  • ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

  • Game Optimizer

    ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

    วางหลอดไฟแบบ Direct

  • ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

    ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • ประเภทของจอ

    4K UHD

  • อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

    ใช่

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

    ใช่

  • โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

    ใช่

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    9 โหมด (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker,
    (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • การใช้พลังงาน Standby

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

    ใช่

  • Full Web Browser

    ใช่

  • การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

    ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    ใช่ (Receiver)

  • แอป Smartphone Remote

    ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    ใช่

  • รองรับกล้อง USB

    ใช่

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    ใช่

มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG UHD TV, UT80 พร้อมข้อความของ LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 และโลโก้ webOS Re:New Program บนหน้าจอ

50UT8050PSB

50UT8050PSB