65" ทีวี LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UT8050PSB

65” ทีวี LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UT8050PSB

65UT8050PSB

65” ทีวี LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65UT8050PSB

(4)
มุมมองด้านหน้าของ LG UHD TV, UT80 พร้อมข้อความของ LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 และโลโก้ webOS Re:New Program บนหน้าจอ

รูปภาพที่ใช้ในภาพรวมผลิตภัณฑ์ด้านล่างมีไว้เพื่อวัตถุประสงค์ในการเป็นตัวแทน โปรดดูแกลเลอรีรูปภาพที่ด้านบนของหน้าเพื่อการนำเสนอที่ถูกต้อง

พื้นไม้เนื้อแข็งที่มีสีสันสดใสและทอดยาวแสดงอยู่บนทีวี LG UHD

นำทุกรายละเอียดมาสู่การมองเห็นที่ชัดเจน

Ultra HD นำทุกสีมาสู่ความมีชีวิตชีวาที่สดใส รับชมภาพที่คมชัดราวกับคริสตัล

*ภาพหน้าจอจำลอง

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ประเภทของจอ

    4K UHD

  • อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    60Hz

  • Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

  • เอาต์พุตเสียง

    20 วัตต์

  • ระบบลำโพง

    2.0 Channel

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเข้าถึง

  • Gray Scale

    ใช่

  • ความคมชัดสูง

    ใช่

  • Invert Colors

    ใช่

รวมอุปกรณ์เสริม

  • สายไฟ

    ใช่ (Detachable)

  • รีโมท

    Magic Remote (MR24)

  • แบตเตอรี่รีโมทคอนโทรล

    ใช่ (AA x 2EA)

ระบบเสียง

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    ใช่

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (จำลองเสียงรอบทิศทาง 9.1.2)

  • ตัวแปลงสัญญาณเสียง

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (อ้างอิงถึงคู่มือ)

  • เอาต์พุตเสียง

    20 วัตต์

  • พร้อมรองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธรอบทิศทาง

    ใช่ (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • LG Sound Sync

    ใช่

  • เอาต์พุตเสียงพร้อมกัน

    ใช่

  • Sound Mode Share

    ใช่

  • ทิศทางของลำโพง

    ลำโพงยิงด้านล่าง

  • ระบบลำโพง

    2.0 Channel

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • รองรับ Bluetooth

    ใช่ (v 5.0)

  • ช่องต่อ Ethernet

    1 ช่อง

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3 ช่อง (supports eARC, ALLM)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2 ช่อง

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    ใช่

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1 ช่อง

  • ช่องต่อ USB

    2 ช่อง (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    ใช่ (Wi-Fi 5)

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดของกล่องสินค้า (WxHxD mm)

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • น้ำหนักของกล่องสินค้า

    27.7

  • ขนาดทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1454 x 838 x 57.7

  • ขนาดทีวีและขาตั้ง (WxHxD mm)

    1454 x 906 x 269

  • ขาตั้ง (WxD mm)

    1201 x 269

  • น้ำหนักทีวีแบบไม่รวมขาตั้ง (Kg)

    21.4

  • น้ำหนักทีวีและขาตั้ง (Kg)

    21.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

    300 x 300

GAMING

  • ALLM (โหมดปรับค่า Input lag ให้น้อยลงอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

  • Game Optimizer

    ใช่ (Game Dashboard)

  • HGIG Mode

    ใช่

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • ประเภทแบ็คไลท์

    วางหลอดไฟแบบ Direct

  • ความละเอียดของหน้าจอ

    ความละเอียดจอ 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • ประเภทของจอ

    4K UHD

  • อัตราการรีเฟรชภาพ

    60Hz

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI ควบคุมความสว่าง

    ใช่

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • การจับคู่โทนสีแบบไดนามิค

    ใช่

  • โหมด FILMMAKER MODE ™

    ใช่

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    ภาพ HDR10 / HLG

  • Picture Mode

    9 โหมด (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker,
    (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    ชิปประมวลผล α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • การใช้พลังงาน Standby

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • การตั้งค่าสำหรับครอบครัว

    ใช่

  • Full Web Browser

    ใช่

  • การจดจำเสียงอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • ระบบปฏิบัติการ (OS)

    ระบบปฏิบัติการ webOS 24

  • Room to Room Share

    ใช่ (Receiver)

  • แอป Smartphone Remote

    ใช่ (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    ใช่

  • รองรับกล้อง USB

    ใช่

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    ใช่

