The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์

รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES - ผู้ได้รับรางวัลประจำปี 2025

webOS Re:New Program

รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES ขึ้นอยู่กับเอกสารอธิบายที่ส่งให้กับคณะกรรมการตัดสิน CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของการส่งหรือข้อกล่าวอ้างใด ๆ ที่ทำขึ้นและไม่ได้ทดสอบรายการที่ได้รับรางวัล

ทีวี LG QNED ตัดกับพื้นหลังสีเข้มสีสันสดใส บนหน้าจอเป็นงานศิลปะที่สดใสและมีสีสันซึ่งแสดงเทคโนโลยีสีของ QNED และความสามารถในการแสดงเฉดสีที่หลากหลายพร้อมคอนทราสต์ที่ยอดเยี่ยม โลโก้ LG QNED AI สามารถมองเห็นได้ ชื่อเรื่องอ่านว่า ทุกสีถูกกําหนดใหม่ด้วยสี QNED แบบไดนามิก

นิยามใหม่ของทุกเฉดสี ประสบการณ์ใหม่เริ่มต้นขึ้น

*QNED และ QNED evo แต่ละรุ่นมาพร้อมกับโซลูชันสีที่แตกต่างกันซึ่งใช้เทคโนโลยีช่วงสีกว้างล่าสุดและไม่เหมือนใครของ LG ซึ่งแทนที่จุดควอนตัม

ความคมชัดภาพ webOS for AI ดีไซน์ คุณภาพเสียง ความบันเทิง

All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro

ด้วยเทคโนโลยีช่วงสีใหม่ที่กว้างขึ้นและเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG ช่วยเพิ่มอัตราการสร้างสี แทน Quantum Dot

สีสันของสีที่กระจายจากพื้นขึ้นมาในหลากหลายสีสัน

การรับรอง Intertrek สำหรับปริมาณสี 100% ถึง DCI-P3

สีสันสมบูรณ์แบบ 100% รับรองด้วยเทคโนโลยี LG QNED evo

ปริมาตรขอบเขตสีของการแสดงผล (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่าขอบเขตสีของ DCI-P3 ตามที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบโดยอิสระจาก Intertek

พบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 7 Gen8 ที่ทรงพลังและชาญฉลาด

การประมวลผลที่เร็วขึ้นจากโปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 7 Gen8 ให้คุณภาพของภาพ 4K พร้อมความคมชัดและความลึกที่ดีขึ้นกว่าเดิมมาก

โปรเซสเซอร์ alpha 7 AI Gen8 จะสว่างขึ้นเป็นสีเหลืองและสายฟ้าหลากสีสันที่พุ่งออกมา

*เปรียบเทียบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Smart TV alpha 5 Gen6 ระดับเริ่มต้นในปีเดียวกันตามการเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลจําเพาะภายใน

4K Super Upscaling ทําให้ทุกเฟรมมีชีวิตชีวา

โปรเซสเซอร์อันทรงพลังของ LG ช่วยเพิ่มความละเอียดให้มีคุณภาพดั้งเดิม เพลิดเพลินไปกับความละเอียด ความสว่าง และความคมชัดที่เพิ่มขึ้นของ 4K Super Upscaling

ก่อนและหลังการเปรียบเทียบว่า LG 4K Super Upscaling ปรับปรุงคุณภาพของภาพอย่างไร แผงสองแผงแสดงภาพเดียวกันของนกหลากสีสันที่นั่งอยู่บนกิ่งไม้ในป่าแผงทางด้านขวาจางหายไป

*คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่อัปสเกลจะแตกต่างกันไปตามความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา

Advanced Local Dimming

การควบคุมแสงที่แม่นยําของ Advanced Local Dimming ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นทุกรายละเอียดได้อย่างชัดเจน

มุมมองจากภายในถ้ําที่มองออกไปทางเข้าซึ่งสามารถมองเห็นท้องฟ้าสีครามและขอบฟ้าได้ ฉากทั้งหมดถูกแบ่งครึ่งเพื่อแสดงความสามารถของ Advanced Local Dimming ของ QNED ด้านหนึ่งสีและรายละเอียดถูกชะล้างออกและภาพดูเป็นโคลน ฉลากระบุว่า LED ธรรมดา อีกด้านหนึ่งมีสีดําที่ยอดเยี่ยมคอนทราสต์ความสว่างและสีที่ดีกว่า ฉลากระบุว่า Advanced Local Dimming

*ภาพเปรียบเทียบเป็นการจําลองเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการอธิบายเท่านั้น

The next generation of LG AI TV

AI Magic Remote เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ AI

ควบคุมทีวีของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทเมจิก AI โดยไม่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์เพิ่มเติม! ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหวและล้อเลื่อน ให้ชี้และคลิกเพื่อใช้เหมือนเมาส์ลมหรือเพียงแค่พูดเพื่อรับคําสั่งเสียง

*การออกแบบ ความพร้อมใช้งาน และฟังก์ชันของ AI Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้ในรุ่นเดียวกัน

*คุณสมบัติบางอย่างอาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

*การจดจําเสียง AI มีให้บริการในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID จดจําเสียงเฉพาะตัวที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์ของผู้ใช้แต่ละคน และให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลทันทีที่คุณพูด

*เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจํากัดอาจแสดงขึ้นขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย 

*การรองรับ Voice ID อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ และมีให้บริการในทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

*ใช้งานได้กับแอปที่รองรับบัญชี Voice ID 

ภาพระยะใกล้ของหน้าจอทีวี LG QNED ที่แสดงวิธีการทํางานของ AI Search หน้าต่างแชทขนาดเล็กเปิดขึ้นเพื่อแสดงให้เห็นว่าผู้ใช้ถามว่ามีเกมกีฬาใดบ้าง การค้นหา AI ตอบกลับผ่านการแชทและโดยการแสดงภาพขนาดย่อของเนื้อหาที่มีอยู่ นอกจากนี้ยังมีข้อความแจ้งให้ถาม Microsoft Copilot

AI Search

ถามอะไรก็ได้กับทีวี AI ของคุณ ทีวีจะจดจําเสียงของคุณและให้คําแนะนําส่วนบุคคลตามที่คุณถามทันที คุณยังสามารถรับโซลูชันเพิ่มเติมด้วย Microsoft Copilot ได้อีกด้วย

*AI Search พร้อมใช้งานบนทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป 

*สหรัฐอเมริกาและเกาหลีใช้โมเดล LLM 

*ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how AI Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically.

AI Chatbot

โต้ตอบกับ AI Chatbot ผ่าน AI Magic Remote ของคุณและจัดการกับข้อกังวลทั้งหมดตั้งแต่การกําหนดการตั้งค่าไปจนถึงการแก้ไขปัญหา AI สามารถเข้าใจเจตนาของผู้ใช้และจะให้วิธีแก้ปัญหาได้ทันที

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Concierge

One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and watching history. 

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

webOS Re:New Program logo and name with the CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree badge near it.

New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data, secure.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

TV remote in front of an LG TV screen with Home Hub. All functionality and controls over other smart devices are shown.

Home Hub, the all-in-one platform for your smart home

Seamlessly manage various LG home appliances, alongside your Google Home devices and more. Experience the ultimate convenience of controlling your whole home through a single, intuitive dashboard. 

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

Ultra Big TV

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins.

*QNED80 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.

Super Slim Design

The slim design brings a refined touch to your space.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates. 

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates. 

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

Synergy Bracket

The Synergy Bracket positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Synergy Bracket comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.

Person in their living room holding their phone. On the phone is a transmitting icon showing that the phone screen is being mirrored on the TV. On the TV is a basketball game to the side is the mirrored screen, showing player statistics.

Maximize the fun, use multiple screens with Multi View

Make the most of your TV with Multi View. Mirror your devices through Google Cast and AirPlay. Split your screen into two separate views for seamless multi-screen entertainment.

*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same. 

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream a variety of content. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

LG Channels home screen showing the variety of content available on an LG TV.

Stream over 300+ channels. Free.

LG's exclusive streaming service, LG Channels, puts a wide selection of live and on-demand channels at your fingertips for free. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

Three different icons that show how LG Channels can just be used without needing to subscribe, pay, or set up any peripheral top box.

Cost-free. Contract-free. Cable-free.

All you need to do is tune in and start watching without worrying about hidden costs or installing a set-top box. 

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub

Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid and now Xbox app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences—from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.

Gaming Portal home screen. Cursor moves and clicks to show many popular game titles, and the added function of being able to select games depending on the type of controller you have whether it's a game pad or the remote control.

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

Powerful Gameplay

Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance. 

Hands holding game controller in front of a screen showing a race car video game. VRR logo is at the upper left corner and other relevant certifications are visible.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG QNED TV. Bottom left of the image has the FILMMAKER MODE™ logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

Best QNED TV for Movies

Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

Dolby Atmos

Let lifelike surround sound move all around you, making you feel like you're in the center of all the action.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application. 

*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.

