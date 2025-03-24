We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์
รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES - ผู้ได้รับรางวัลประจำปี 2025
webOS Re:New Program
รางวัลนวัตกรรม CES ขึ้นอยู่กับเอกสารอธิบายที่ส่งให้กับคณะกรรมการตัดสิน CTA ไม่ได้ตรวจสอบความถูกต้องของการส่งหรือข้อกล่าวอ้างใด ๆ ที่ทำขึ้นและไม่ได้ทดสอบรายการที่ได้รับรางวัล
*QNED และ QNED evo แต่ละรุ่นมาพร้อมกับโซลูชันสีที่แตกต่างกันซึ่งใช้เทคโนโลยีช่วงสีกว้างล่าสุดและไม่เหมือนใครของ LG ซึ่งแทนที่จุดควอนตัม
All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
ด้วยเทคโนโลยีช่วงสีใหม่ที่กว้างขึ้นและเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ LG ช่วยเพิ่มอัตราการสร้างสี แทน Quantum Dot
ปริมาตรขอบเขตสีของการแสดงผล (CGV) เทียบเท่าหรือเกินกว่าขอบเขตสีของ DCI-P3 ตามที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบโดยอิสระจาก Intertek
พบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Alpha 7 Gen8 ที่ทรงพลังและชาญฉลาด
การประมวลผลที่เร็วขึ้นจากโปรเซสเซอร์ AI alpha 7 Gen8 ให้คุณภาพของภาพ 4K พร้อมความคมชัดและความลึกที่ดีขึ้นกว่าเดิมมาก
*เปรียบเทียบกับโปรเซสเซอร์ AI Smart TV alpha 5 Gen6 ระดับเริ่มต้นในปีเดียวกันตามการเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลจําเพาะภายใน
4K Super Upscaling ทําให้ทุกเฟรมมีชีวิตชีวา
โปรเซสเซอร์อันทรงพลังของ LG ช่วยเพิ่มความละเอียดให้มีคุณภาพดั้งเดิม เพลิดเพลินไปกับความละเอียด ความสว่าง และความคมชัดที่เพิ่มขึ้นของ 4K Super Upscaling
*คุณภาพของภาพของเนื้อหาที่อัปสเกลจะแตกต่างกันไปตามความละเอียดของแหล่งที่มา
Advanced Local Dimming
การควบคุมแสงที่แม่นยําของ Advanced Local Dimming ช่วยให้คุณมองเห็นทุกรายละเอียดได้อย่างชัดเจน
*ภาพเปรียบเทียบเป็นการจําลองเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการอธิบายเท่านั้น
The next generation of LG AI TV
AI Magic Remote เติมเต็มประสบการณ์ AI
ควบคุมทีวีของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยรีโมทเมจิก AI โดยไม่ต้องใช้อุปกรณ์เพิ่มเติม! ด้วยเซ็นเซอร์ตรวจจับความเคลื่อนไหวและล้อเลื่อน ให้ชี้และคลิกเพื่อใช้เหมือนเมาส์ลมหรือเพียงแค่พูดเพื่อรับคําสั่งเสียง
*การออกแบบ ความพร้อมใช้งาน และฟังก์ชันของ AI Magic Remote อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและภาษาที่รองรับ แม้ในรุ่นเดียวกัน
*คุณสมบัติบางอย่างอาจต้องใช้การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต
*การจดจําเสียง AI มีให้บริการในประเทศที่รองรับ NLP ในภาษาแม่ของตนเท่านั้น
*เนื้อหาที่ลดลงหรือจํากัดอาจแสดงขึ้นขึ้นอยู่กับภูมิภาคและการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่าย
*การรองรับ Voice ID อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามภูมิภาคและประเทศ และมีให้บริการในทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป
*ใช้งานได้กับแอปที่รองรับบัญชี Voice ID
*AI Search พร้อมใช้งานบนทีวี OLED, QNED, NanoCell และ UHD ที่วางจําหน่ายตั้งแต่ปี 2024 เป็นต้นไป
*สหรัฐอเมริกาและเกาหลีใช้โมเดล LLM
*ต้องเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต
*Internet connection required.
*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.
*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.
Ultra Big TV
See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.
*QNED80 comes in a maximum of 86 inches and inches may vary by region.
Super Slim Design
The slim design brings a refined touch to your space.
AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.
*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Synergy Bracket
The Synergy Bracket positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
*Synergy Bracket comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.
Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair
*Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
*Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Google Cast may vary by region, and language.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
Gaming Portal turns your TV into the ultimate gaming hub
Play thousands of games directly on your LG TV with access to GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid app! Enjoy a wide variety of gaming experiences- from AAA titles with gamepad to casual games playable with your remote.
*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.
*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.
Powerful Gameplay
Experience peak gaming with VRR. Get your game on without lag hindering your performance.
*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 60Hz.
Ambient FILMMAKER MODE
Experience cinema as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.
Best QNED TV for Movies
Watch movies come to life in your home cinema with immersive sound and FILMMAKER MODE that adjusts to environmental lighting for picture quality that meets top filmmaker standards.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
*AI Magic Remote may require a separate purchase depending on your TV's size, model, and region.
