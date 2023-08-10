We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Scanner Mouse LSM-100
All Spec
-
Sensor
-
Laser Sensor, 1,200DPI
-
Button
-
3 buttons + 2 buttons (scan & backward)
-
DPI
-
Adjustable up to 320 (320/200/100)
-
Scan Size
-
Any size up to A3
-
Speed
-
Max movement speed is 0.3 ms
-
Pixel Size
-
680 x 480 pixels @30Hz
-
Main menu
-
Image & Text Paste, Share, Save, Print, Edit
-
Edit
-
Contrast Control/Brightness Control/ Zoom in and out/Resizable/Auto rotation
-
Save Format
-
JPEG/TIFF/PNG/BMP/XLS/DOC/PDF
-
Share
-
Facebook/ Twitter/ Flickr/ Connectable to email service
-
Application Programs
-
M/S Office, Adobe Photoshop, etc.
-
Text Recognition
-
OCR Function Supported
-
Interface
-
USB Port
-
Operating System
-
Window XP/Vista/7
-
Minimum System
-
CPU - Intel® Core™ Duo 1.2 GHz or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2, 1.7GHz, Memory - 1GB of free RAM Graphic Card -128 MB NVIDIA® GeForce® 8400 GS or 128 MB ATI Radeon™ X1300 or 384 MB (shared) Intel® GMA X3000 or better Free Disk Space - 1 GB
-
Recommended System
-
CPU - Intel® Core™ 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ II processor, Memory -4GB, Graphic Card - 512 MB AMD Radeon™ HD 4850 or 512 MB ATI FirePro™ V5700 or better, Free Disk Space -4GB
