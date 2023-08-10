About Cookies on This Site

Scanner Mouse LSM-100

Scanner Mouse LSM-100

LSM-100

Scanner Mouse LSM-100

All Spec

MOUSE

Sensor

Laser Sensor, 1,200DPI

Button

3 buttons + 2 buttons (scan & backward)

SCANNER

DPI

Adjustable up to 320 (320/200/100)

Scan Size

Any size up to A3

Speed

Max movement speed is 0.3 ms

Pixel Size

680 x 480 pixels @30Hz

FUNCTIONS

Main menu

Image & Text Paste, Share, Save, Print, Edit

Edit

Contrast Control/Brightness Control/ Zoom in and out/Resizable/Auto rotation

Save Format

JPEG/TIFF/PNG/BMP/XLS/DOC/PDF

Share

Facebook/ Twitter/ Flickr/ Connectable to email service

Application Programs

M/S Office, Adobe Photoshop, etc.

Text Recognition

OCR Function Supported

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Interface

USB Port

Operating System

Window XP/Vista/7

Minimum System

CPU - Intel® Core™ Duo 1.2 GHz or AMD Athlon™ 64 X2, 1.7GHz, Memory - 1GB of free RAM Graphic Card -128 MB NVIDIA® GeForce® 8400 GS or 128 MB ATI Radeon™ X1300 or 384 MB (shared) Intel® GMA X3000 or better Free Disk Space - 1 GB

Recommended System

CPU - Intel® Core™ 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ II processor, Memory -4GB, Graphic Card - 512 MB AMD Radeon™ HD 4850 or 512 MB ATI FirePro™ V5700 or better, Free Disk Space -4GB

