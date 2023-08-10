We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TrueSteam™ QuadWash™ DB325TXS Dishwasher - Built In
*Compared to the LG non-steam model. Base on counting of water spots between LG model DFB325(steam) and DFB415(non-steam), according to LG internal test methods.
Foldable Tines
Easy Height Adjustment
Machine Clean Reminder
Minimalist Exterior Design
All Spec
Vario Washing System
Vario Plus
Washing Performance
1.061
Water Softner
Yes
Anti-Bacterial Treatment
Drain Hose
Aqua-Stop
Yes
Auto Opening Door
No
Detergent and Rinse-Aid Dispenser
No
DirectDrive Motor™
Yes
Drying Performance
1.121
QuadWash™
Yes
Inverter Direct Drive Motor
Yes
Number of Spray Arms
3 (Top, Upper, Lower)
SenseClean Wash System
Yes
Smart Rack PLUS
Yes
Soil (Turbidity) Sensor
Yes
TrueSteam™
Yes
Turbo
Yes
Delay Start
Up to 12 hours
Delicate
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Express
Yes
Dual Zone
Yes
Eco
Yes
Energy Saver
Yes
Extra Dry
Yes
Half Load
Yes
Heavy
No
High Temp.
Yes
Intensive
Yes
Machine Clean
Yes
Normal
No
Number of Options
8
Refresh
Yes
Number of Wash Cycles (Program)
10
Rinse
Yes
Steam
Yes
Auto
Yes
Control Lock
Yes
Cancel
No
Adjustable Leg (mm)
60mm
Packing Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
683 x 840 x 654
Packing Weight (kg)
50
Product Dimensions - WxHxD (mm)
598 x 815 x 554
Product Weight (kg)
45
Frequency (Hz)
50
Power Consumption (W)
1600 - 1800
Power Supply (V)
220 ~ 240
Cycle Time
228 min.
EU Ecolabel
No
Express Cycle Time
38 min.
Noise Emission Class
B
Noise Level (dBA)
44
Turbo Cycle Time
59 min.
Water Consumption (L)
9.5
Cutlery Baskets
No
Height Adjustable 3rd Rack
Yes
Tub Material
Stainless Steel
Status Indicators
Running Time, Salt Refill, Rinse Refill, Child Lock, Process
Time Remaining Indicator
888
Colors
Steel
NFC
No
Proactive Customer Care
No
Remote Control
No
Remote Monitoring
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Color
Steel
Display Type
LED
INSTALLATION TYPE
Built-in
Panel Type
Top Control
Total Place Settings
14
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
