Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 562L | American Style Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Silver
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 562L | American Style Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Silver

GSM32HSBEH

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 562L | American Style Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Silver

Interior image showing refrigerator

Your kitchen complete
with Total No Frost American Fridge
Freezer

Multi air flow

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain proper temperature levels, ensuring that food stays fresh and long-lasting, no matter where it's stored.

 

The refrigerator is open and the cold air is in it

Total no frost

Cold air flows evenly through the vents in the refrigerator, ensuring the fridge stays frost-free and food stays fresh. Since there's no need to manually defrost, your fridge is always conveniently ready to use.

 

Divide the fruit bowl inside the refrigerator into half and half to express the love and absence

Water & Ice dispenser

Featuring an outside dispenser, the refrigerator stays closed while you enjoy cold water and ice at the touch of a button.

 

it shown getting water from the water purifier in the refrigerator

Two types of ice to enjoy

The built-in ice system provides two types of ice: standard cubes and bite-size crushed ice. Simply press a button to dispense different types of ice.

 

The refrigerator serves two kinds of ice

Non-plumbed water tank

The non-plumbed water supply system can be quickly and easily installed. The built-in water tank provides a convenient supply of cool water.

 

The refrigerator is showing an embedded water tank

LED lighting

LED lighting emits less heat and evenly illuminates every corner of the refrigerator to help you find items quickly and easily.

 

Refrigerator internal LED light highlighted

Large capacity

This large, double-sided refrigerator is ideal for both small and big families. It's convenient for storing large amounts of food while helping you stay organized.

 

A man and a child are taking out things in front of the refrigerator with the door open

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GSM32HSBEH.AHSQLGU

Key Spec

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

323

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

E

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

No plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

E

Product Type

Side by Side

Standard/Counter Depth

Counter Depth

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

External LED Display

Touch-88-white

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

Door (Material)

PCM

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Plumbing

No plumbing required

Water Only Dispenser

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

No

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Linear Cooling

No

Star Rating

****

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

323

Sound Power (dB)

42

Sound Power (Grade)

D

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

110

Packing Weight (kg)

120

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

910 x 1787 x 693

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

5

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

2

Drawer_Freezer

2 Transparent

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

4 Split(2 slide out+ 1 Folding + 1 Fixed)

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084502094

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

EU Energy label 2019(GSM32HSBEH)
UK DoC(GSM32HSBEH)
UK Energy label 2019(GSM32HSBEH)
Product information sheet (GSM32HSBEH)
GSM32HSBEH

Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 562L | American Style Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Silver

