Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 562L | American Style Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Silver
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Multi air flow
Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain proper temperature levels, ensuring that food stays fresh and long-lasting, no matter where it's stored.
The refrigerator is open and the cold air is in it
Total no frost
Cold air flows evenly through the vents in the refrigerator, ensuring the fridge stays frost-free and food stays fresh. Since there's no need to manually defrost, your fridge is always conveniently ready to use.
Divide the fruit bowl inside the refrigerator into half and half to express the love and absence
Water & Ice dispenser
Featuring an outside dispenser, the refrigerator stays closed while you enjoy cold water and ice at the touch of a button.
it shown getting water from the water purifier in the refrigerator
Two types of ice to enjoy
The built-in ice system provides two types of ice: standard cubes and bite-size crushed ice. Simply press a button to dispense different types of ice.
The refrigerator serves two kinds of ice
Non-plumbed water tank
The non-plumbed water supply system can be quickly and easily installed. The built-in water tank provides a convenient supply of cool water.
The refrigerator is showing an embedded water tank
LED lighting
LED lighting emits less heat and evenly illuminates every corner of the refrigerator to help you find items quickly and easily.
Refrigerator internal LED light highlighted
Large capacity
This large, double-sided refrigerator is ideal for both small and big families. It's convenient for storing large amounts of food while helping you stay organized.
A man and a child are taking out things in front of the refrigerator with the door open
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
323
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
All Spec
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Counter Depth
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
Touch-88-white
-
Finish (Door)
-
P/S3
-
Handle Type
-
Horizontal Pocket
-
Door (Material)
-
PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
Horizontal Pocket
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No plumbing required
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
-
DoorCooling+
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Linear Cooling
-
No
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
DoorCooling+
-
No
-
Linear Cooling
-
No
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
323
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
42
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
D
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
323
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
42
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
D
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
No
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
110
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
120
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
910 x 1787 x 693
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
120
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
120
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
910 x 1787 x 693
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
110
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
5
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
5
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
2
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
2 Transparent
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split(2 slide out+ 1 Folding + 1 Fixed)
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4 Split(2 slide out+ 1 Folding + 1 Fixed)
-
Bar Code
-
8806084502094
-
Bar Code
-
8806084502094
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
GSM32HSBEH
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | 562L | American Style Fridge Freezer | FRESH Zone | Inverter Compressor | E Rated | Silver