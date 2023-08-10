About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
NatureFRESH™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Shiny Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

NatureFRESH™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Shiny Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
GBP52PZNCN1

NatureFRESH™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Shiny Steel

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™
NatureFRESH™

Delight Your Senses with NatureFRESH™

Enjoy fresh food and produce. Delight your senses for a joyful eating experience.
Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere1
DoorCooling+TM

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge helps maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Keep Food Fresher for Longer<br>3
LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh products for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations.

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_2_LinearCooling

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_3_LinearCooling

Global_LinearVPlus_2018_Feature_02_4_LinearCooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type
FRESHConverter™

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type

FRESHConverter™ maintains optimal condition of your meat, fish and vegetables respectively.
Elegant and Practical Minimalism
Premium and Compact Design

Elegant and Practical Minimalism

The new bottom freezer is the epitome of refinement in both function and style. It has a minimalist design that maximizes elegance and convenience. Now, enjoy both practicality and luxury in your own kitchen.

FAQ

Q

Is a double door fridge useful?

A

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.

Q

What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?

A

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.

Q

How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?

A

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

Q

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Home Living

Select Shop 

Save up to 20% when you

purchase two or more products.

Select Shop  Buy Now Select Shop  Sign In

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

gbp52pzncn1-dimension

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

384

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

172

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

Product Type

B/Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

C

Product Type

B/Freezer

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard Depth

CAPACITY

Volume Total (L)

384

Volume Freezer (L)

107

Volume Refrigerator (L)

233

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

44

Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

44

Volume Freezer (L)

107

Volume Refrigerator (L)

233

Volume Total (L)

384

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Internal LED Display

LED Display

Express Freeze

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

LED Display

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Horizontal Pocket

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Normal Ice Tray

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

No

Ice Maker_Manual

Normal Ice Tray

Water Only Dispenser

No

FEATURES

DoorCooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

DoorCooling+

Yes

Linear Cooling

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

172

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

Climate Class

SN-T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

172

Sound Power (dB)

35

Sound Power (Grade)

B

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Fresh 0 Zone

No

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)

No

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

3 Transparent

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084806703

Bar Code

8806084806703

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

610

Depth with handle (mm)

675

Height to Top of Case (mm)

2030

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

2030

Product Weight (kg)

80

Depth with handle (mm)

675

Depth without door (mm)

610

Packing Weight (kg)

88

Packing Weight (kg)

88

Height to Top of Case (mm)

2030

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

2030

Packing Weight (kg)

88

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

Product Weight (kg)

80

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 2030 x 675

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBP52PZNCN1)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBP52PZNCN1)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBP52PZNCN1)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBP52PZNCN1)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

GBP52PZNCN1

NatureFRESH™ | 384L | Tall Fridge Freezer | DoorCooling+™ & Linear Cooling™ | FRESHConverter™ | Smart Inverter Compressor | C Rated | Shiny Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet