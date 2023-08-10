We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61PZJEC | Shiny Steel
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
341
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
253
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
All Spec
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
E
-
Product Type
-
Fridge Freezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LED Display
-
No
-
Internal LED Display
-
Button-88-White
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
107
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
234
-
Volume Total (L)
-
341
-
Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
3
-
Pure N Fresh
-
No
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
615
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
682
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1860
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 682
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
70kg
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Door-in-Door
-
No
-
InstaView
-
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes (3)
-
Freezer Light
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
No Plumbing required
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
Finish (Door)
-
Shiny Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
No
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
PET
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
253
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
35
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
B
-
Bar Code
-
8806091788603
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
GBB61PZJEC
Total No Frost (Frost Free) | Tall Fridge Freezer | 341L | GBB61PZJEC | Shiny Steel