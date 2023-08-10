We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 2-in-1 14" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor
Hustle Hub by LG gram
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
360˚ Touch Display
Wacom x LG Stylus Pen
12th gen. Intel® Core™ Processors
5 Modes for Your Mood
Create the device you require with a flip of the 360˚ hinge. Switch from laptop to tablet and anything in between.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
-
Full HD
-
WQXGA
Clear Your Vision
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
***DCI-P3: The colour standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).
+ Screen and +view
It shows gram 2in1 and gram +view in a line.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Put Pen to Screen
Stylus Pen Software Features
Pen it down
*The product image and features shown in the above videos are illustrated by a representative product and might differ partially from actual use.
From Fast to Faster
12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor
Adopted Latest Windows OS
Need for Speed
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
Attention Sensing
LG's advanced face, eye and gaze sensing that boosts security and creates intuitive devices.
Privacy Guard & Alert
Smart Pointer by AI Technology
Digital Wellness
Privacy is Your Right
- Presence Detection: Automatically locks or turns off the screen when you leave your laptop.
- Smart Display: Blurs the screen when you look away.
- Privacy Alert: Shows an onscreen warning if someone looks over your shoulder.
- Privacy Guard: Blurs the screen if someone else is looking at your screen.
Your Face Controls the Screen
- Snap Window: Efficiently transfers active content to the screen you're working on.
- Smart Pointer: Tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly.
For Videoconferencing
- Auto Mute: Mutes and unmutes you based on your screen distance.
- Mute Warning: Notifies you if you’re talking while muted.
- Virtual Camera: Blurs or replaces the background, adjusts portrait framing (auto-centering) and corrects brightness.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Comforts of Videoconferencing
It shows that a video conference scene is displayed on the LG gram 2in1.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
Slim, Trim & Lightweight
A woman is carring LG gram 2in1 with her one arm.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*Video Playback time : Brightness 150 nit, Wireless Off, Player: Movies & TV, Earphone play.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs February 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810G Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.6 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.6 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.6 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.6 - Dust; Method 514.7 – Vibration; Method 516.7 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
**All New UX: LG Smart Assistant, LG PC care, LG Update & recovery, and LG PC Manuals.
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i7-1260P
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
weight(kg)
-
1.25Kg
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Size (Inch)
-
14 Inch
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66"
All Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
i7-1260P
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)
-
Accessory
-
New Stylus Pen(Wacom AES 2.0), USB-C to HDMI adapter
-
Product Category
-
gram 360
-
Year
-
Y22
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
Micro SD
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 111.6 x 69.9mm)
-
Battery
-
72Wh
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x1)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, web cam
-
Button
-
Power button, Sleep (Screen Lock)
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
Type-C PD adapter
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
LG Control Center
-
No
-
LG Update Center
-
No
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
No
-
LG Reader Mode
-
No
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
No
-
LG Power Manager
-
No
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
No
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
Yes
-
Intel® Unision
-
No
-
Nebo for LG
-
No
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
Yes
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
No
-
LG PC Manuals
-
Yes
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
Yes
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
Yes
-
PCmover Professional
-
Yes
-
New Wall paper
-
Yes
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
No
-
LG Display Extension
-
No
-
LG Security Guard
-
No
-
Sync on Mobile
-
No
-
Tips (TBD)
-
No
-
OLED Care SW
-
No
-
Wacom notes
-
Yes
-
Bamboo Paper
-
Yes
-
LG Pen Settings
-
Yes
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
No
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
Yes
-
Certified
-
N/A
-
HDD Security
-
No
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
No
-
finger print
-
NO
-
Secure mode
-
Yes
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 1.5W x 2
-
Color
-
Topaz Green
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, Magnesium, Gorilla Glass with PC-ABS
-
Dimension(mm)
-
314 x 219.5 x 16.75 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.25Kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.76lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
363 x 266 x 80 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
14.3 x 10.5 x 3.2"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.4Kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.3lbs
-
Size (Inch)
-
14 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
35.5cm
-
Resolution
-
WUXGA 1920 x 1200
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS LCD with Pen Touch (Gorilla Glass)
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
N/A
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
N/A
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
14T90Q-K.AA77A1
LG gram 2-in-1 14" laptop | ultra-lightweight with 16:10 IPS anti glare display and Intel® Evo 12th Gen. Processor