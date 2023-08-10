We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics
All Spec
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y21
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
43.2cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Pol
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
N/A
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
300nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
N/A
-
Processor
-
i7-1165G7
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Home
-
Graphic
-
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
-
Memory
-
16GB LPDDR4X(Dual Channel, i7,i5-4266MHz, i3-3733 MHz)
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
1TB NVMe M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots
-
MMC Slot
-
UFS/ Micro SD
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
-
LAN
-
10/100 with RJ45 adapter
-
BT
-
BT 5.1
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam with Dual Mic.
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with DTS:X Ultra
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)
-
HDD Security
-
Yes
-
SSD Security
-
No
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
Option
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
Yes
-
finger print
-
Yes
-
Secure mode
-
Yes
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (US: 100Key, UK: 101Key, JP: 104Key w/ Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)
-
HP-Out
-
4Pole Headset, US type
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
DC-in
-
Yes
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
-
Battery
-
80Wh
-
AC Adapter
-
65W
-
AC Adapter type
-
Type-C PD adapter
-
Thermal
-
Mega cooling 4.0
-
Button
-
Power button with Fingerprint
-
LED
-
Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam
-
Dimension(mm)
-
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70"
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35kg
-
weight(lb)
-
2.98lbs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
493 x 307 x 60 mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
19.9 x 12.1 x 2.4"
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.3Kg
-
Shipping weight(lb)
-
5.1lbs
-
Color
-
Obsidian Black
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium, PC-ABS
-
LG Control Center
-
Yes
-
LG Update Center
-
Yes
-
LG Security Center (Korea Only, Included in Update Center)
-
No
-
LG Support Center (Korea Only)
-
No
-
LG PC Care (Korea Only)
-
No
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
Yes
-
LG Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
Yes
-
LG Power Manager
-
Yes
-
LG Chatbot (Korea Only)
-
No
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)
-
No
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
Yes
-
DTS Headphone-X
-
No
-
Dolby Atmos
-
No
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
No
-
Intel® Unision
-
No
-
Nebo for LG
-
No
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
Yes
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
Yes
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
Yes
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
No
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
No
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
No
-
LG PC Care (Korea only)
-
No
-
LG PC Manuals
-
No
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
No
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
No
-
PCmover Professional
-
No
-
공공와이파이 (Korea only)
-
No
-
New Wall paper
-
No
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
No
-
LG Display Extension
-
No
-
LG Security Guard
-
No
-
Sync on Mobile
-
No
-
Tips (TBD)
-
No
-
OLED Care SW
-
No
-
Wacom notes
-
No
-
Bamboo Paper
-
No
-
LG Pen Settings
-
No
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
No
-
Accessory
-
N/A
-
Certified
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.