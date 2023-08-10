About Cookies on This Site

Heat Pump | 8kg | Tumble Dryer | Shirt 20 | Quick 34 | Condenser | A++ Rated | Dark Silver
Heat Pump | 8kg | Tumble Dryer | Shirt 20 | Quick 34 | Condenser | A++ Rated | Dark Silver

Heat Pump | 8kg | Tumble Dryer | Shirt 20 | Quick 34 | Condenser | A++ Rated | Dark Silver

There is a dryer on the background of a smiling father and daughter.

LG Heat Pump Dryer for Sustainable Care

Live to a New Standard of Convenience and healthy drying.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Heat Pump

Enjoy the Gentle Dry with Heat Pump

Dries laundry at low temperatures, gentle on clothes.

  • Heater Dryer

  • Heat Pump Dryer

*It may vary depending on the texture of the clothes.

It shows that the drying time is different for each fabric.

Sensor Dry

An Optimal Dry on the First Try

Have well dried clothes the first time with Sensor Dry, which humidity sensor automatically optimizes drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

There is the 'R290 refrigerant' mark.

Refrigerant R290

LG dryer with R290 refrigerant has lower Global Warming Potential than R134a*.

*Global Warming Potential : R290:3, R134a:1340

Visible and Elegant Design

Washing machines and dryers are arranged in parallel in the interior background.

Washer and Dryer

There is a dryer with a good view of the door in the interior background.

Door

Inside the interior background, the panel of the dryer is enlarged.

Control Panel

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 610

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A++

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

No

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

Reversible Door

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Door Type

Black Tinted Round PC Cover

Body Color

Stone Silver

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

8.0

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

1-23 hours

Display Type

Full Touch LCD

Door Lock Indication

No

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

No

AI DD

No

Type

Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

Auto Cleaning Condenser

No

Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

No

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

No

Dual Lint Filter

No

Empty Water Indicator

Yes

Heat Source Type

Heat Pump Electric

End of Cycle Signal

No

Auto Restart

No

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Reversible Door

No

LoadSense

No

Sensor Dry

No

Drum Light

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

No

Inverter Motor

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

A++

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Smart Pairing

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806084316165

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Anti Crease

Yes

Condenser Care

No

Drum Care

No

Dry Level

4 Levels

Favourite

No

Less Time

No

More Time

No

Rack Dry

No

Time Dry

Yes

Wi-Fi

No

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay End

No

Drum Light

No

Remote Start

No

Steam

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

640 x 880 x 640

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 610

Weight (kg)

48.0

Weight include packing (kg)

49.5

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

1043

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

Automatic Tumble Dryer

Yes

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Condensation Efficiency Class

B

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

N/A

Edry (kWh)

1.88

Edry1/2 (kWh)

1.10

Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

235

Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

81

Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

81

Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

65

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

1.0

Standard Drying Program

Cotton Cupboard

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

179

Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

107

Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

81

Weighted Programme Time

138

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

Drain Hose Kit

Included

Rack Assembly

No

Stacking Kit

Not included

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PROGRAMS

Cotton

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Towels

Yes

Babywear

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Quick 34

Yes

Shirt 20

Yes

Synthetics

Yes

Time Dry

Yes

Wool Refresh

Yes

Allergy Care (dryer)

No

Cool Air

No

Cotton +

No

Download Cycle

No

Easy Care

No

Quick 30

No

Rack Dry

No

Warm Air

No

Wool

No

Activewear(Sportswear)

Yes

AI Dry

No

Bedding Refresh

No

Bulky Item

No

Down Jacket Refresh

No

Jeans

No

Quick Dry

No

Skin Care

No

Steam Hygiene

No

Steam Refresh

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(FDT208S)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FDT208S)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(FDT208S)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(FDT208S)
FDT208S.ADSQMUK

Heat Pump | 8kg | Tumble Dryer | Shirt 20 | Quick 34 | Condenser | A++ Rated | Dark Silver

