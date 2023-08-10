About Cookies on This Site

LG Direct Drive™ | 8kg / 5kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | White
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.

Care For What You Wear Learn More
Washer and Dryer in one

Washer and Dryer in One

Save space and make more room in your home with LG's all-in-one washer and dryer. LG's combination washer and dryer lets you get your clothes sparklingly clean and dry too without the need for a separate dryer.
LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. Providing long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

OPTIMAL WASH for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

Multiple Motions for a Perfect Performance

Unique to LG, 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.
Global_Titan2.0C2_2017_Feature_07_6MotionMovie_D

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 550

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

D

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

No

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Coverless

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

5

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

No

TurboWash

No

Type

Washer Dryer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

No

Add Item

No

ezDispense

No

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam Detection System

No

LoadSense

No

Steam

No

Drum Light

No

Steam+

No

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

TrueSteam

No

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

No

Drum Lifter

Plastic Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Auto Suds Removal

No

Water Level

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

D

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)

E

PROGRAMS

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Wear

No

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded Cycle

No

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

Yes

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Speed14

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

No

Baby Steam Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 550

Weight (kg)

66

Weight include packing (kg)

70

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

550

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1005

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806098765072

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

No

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Rinse+

No

Softener Level

No

Spin

Yes

Steam

No

Temp

Yes

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.18

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.68

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.274

Energy Efficiency Class

D

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

75

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

218

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

167

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

163

Wash Capacity (kg)

8

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

48

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

73

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Dry Capacity (kg)

5

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

326

Energy Efficiency Class

E

Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)

57

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Standard Program (washing + drying)

Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

460

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

340

Wash + Dry (Full Load)

4.03

Wash + Dry (Half Load)

2.1

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

90

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FWMT85WE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FWMT85WE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FWMT85WE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FWMT85WE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

