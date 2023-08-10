About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Turbowash360™ | 12kg / 8kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG Turbowash360™ | 12kg / 8kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
FWV1128BTSA

LG Turbowash360™ | 12kg / 8kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel

FWV1128BTSA

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric and automatically selects the washing pattern for each fabric based on deep-learning technology.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.
ezDispense™

Precise yet Flexible Amount of Dosage

Automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent. The detergent and softener compartments together can be used for up to 35 loads of detergent.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

*Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.

*Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
What is AI DD™?
All in One

Washer and Dryer in One

LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you
All in One

Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash39+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
TurboWash™360

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

LG's advanced TurboWash™360 technology uses a 3D multi-nozzle that sprays water in 4 directions to reach every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash option(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

Steam

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

LG Steam technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30%* less wrinkles.

*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the environment.

99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

 
 
 
Bigger Capacity in Same Size
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in Same Size

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.

 

More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

A durable and elegant tempered glass door with hygienic and durable stainless steel lifters.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

A more visible display and a larger knob size with a sleek metallic finish.
Smart Appliance
SmartThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With SmartThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

FWV1128BTSA

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

Yes

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

Black Steel

Door Type

Tempered Glass

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity(kg)

8

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

12

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

TurboWash

39 Min

Type

Washer Dryer

Centum System

No

Dual Dry

Yes

Add Item

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam Detection System

No

LoadSense

Yes

Steam

No

Drum Light

No

Steam+

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

TrueSteam

No

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

TurboWash360˚

Yes

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Auto Suds Removal

No

Water Level

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash + Dry)

E

PROGRAMS

Cotton 20°C

No

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Baby Care

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Cold Wash

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton

Yes

Cotton +

No

Dark Wash

No

Delicates

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Duvet

No

Easy Care

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Gentle Care

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Intensive 60

No

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Refresh

No

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Silent Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Speed14

Yes

Sportswear(Activewear)

No

Stain Care

No

Steam Refresh

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash 39

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Wash+Dry

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Download Cycle

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 705

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 615

Weight (kg)

78

Weight include packing (kg)

82

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

615

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1135

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091412621

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

Yes

Dispenser Clean

Yes

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Rinse+

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Spin

Yes

Steam

Yes

Temp

Yes

Tub Clean

No

TurboWash

Yes

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

Yes

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.97

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.63

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.335

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

72

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

150

Wash Capacity (kg)

12

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

57

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

55

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH+DRY CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Dry Capacity (kg)

8

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

448

Energy Efficiency Class

E

Noise Level for Drying (sound power level) (dBA)

54

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Standard Program (washing + drying)

Eco 40-60 + Eco Dry

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

515

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

310

Wash + Dry (Full Load)

5.6

Wash + Dry (Half Load)

2.8

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

106

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(FWV1128BTSA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(FWV1128BTSA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(FWV1128BTSA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (FWV1128BTSA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

FWV1128BTSA

FWV1128BTSA

LG Turbowash360™ | 12kg / 8kg | Washer Dryer | 1400rpm | Black Steel

UK EU
Product Information Sheet