Direct Drive | 8.5kg | Washing Machine | 1200 rpm | AI DD™ | White
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
8.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 510
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1170
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Duvet
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
No
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
2 Times
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Spin
-
1400/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp
-
Cold / Warm / Hot
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Bar Code
-
8806091816412
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
8.5
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes - Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)
-
1015
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
630 x 890 x 565
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
510
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 510
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
64
-
Weight (kg)
-
60
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1015
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Coverless
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.86
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.38
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.188
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1170
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
71
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
53
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 40-60 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
223
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
171
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
150
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
8.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
49
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
48
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
