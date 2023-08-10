About Cookies on This Site

Direct Drive | 8.5kg | Washing Machine | 1200 rpm | AI DD™ | White
F2V308WSWH

F01_AI_DD_1219
F02_DDMotor_1219
F03_Steam_1219
F04_P_6motion_1219
Intelligent Care chroni materiał o 18% lepiej
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric and automatically selects the washing pattern for each fabric based on deep-learning technology.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

More Hygienic
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.
D05_WM-Vivace-V400-C4R-White-03-2-Steam-Plus-Desktop

*Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

99.9% Allergen Removal

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

DIMENSIONS

F2V308WSWH-001

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 510

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1170

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Download Cycle

Yes

PROGRAMS

Baby Care

No

Cold Wash

No

Hand Wash

No

Drain + Spin

No

Stain Care

No

Quick Wash

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Auto Wash

No

Colour Care

Downloadable

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Duvet

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Baby Steam Care

Yes

Baby Wear

Downloadable

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Speed14

Yes

Quick 30

No

Silent Wash

No

TurboWash 39

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton +

No

Outdoor

No

Refresh

No

Gentle Care

No

TurboWash 49

No

Steam Refresh

No

Wash+Dry

No

Dark Wash

No

Intensive 60

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Delay End

Yes

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Drum Light

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse

2 Times

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Softener Level

No

Spin

1400/1000/800/400/No spin

Steam

No

Temp

Cold / Warm / Hot

Tub Clean

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

FEATURES

Drum Light

No

Dual Dry

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

Foam Detection System

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Steam+

No

TrueSteam

No

TurboWash

No

TurboWash360˚

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Water Level

Auto

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Suds Removal

No

Auto Restart

Yes

Centum System

No

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091816412

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

8.5

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes - Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D' mm)

1015

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

630 x 890 x 565

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

510

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 510

Weight include packing (kg)

64

Weight (kg)

60

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1015

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Coverless

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.86

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.38

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.188

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1170

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

71

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

223

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

171

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

150

Wash Capacity (kg)

8.5

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

49

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

48

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F2V308WSWH)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F2V308WSWH)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F2V308WSWH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F2V308WSWH)
What people are saying

