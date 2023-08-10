We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Direct Drive | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
What's to Love About LG Washers?
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes
The Best Pattern for Each Load
Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.
It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.
*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.
*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
No
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
53
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.839
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.57
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.31
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
71
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
180
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
145
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
70
-
Weight (kg)
-
66
-
Bar Code
-
8806091783318
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Coverless
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
