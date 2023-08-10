About Cookies on This Site

Direct Drive | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
F4V310WNEH

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with the small actions you take. Learn about how to extend the life of your clothing and create a better tomorrow with LG.
What's to Love About LG Washers?

A grade

Top Class Efficiency

49.10%

Energy Saving***

*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.

**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.

***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.

AIDD™

Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes

With smart technology, AIDD™ provides 18% more fabric protection, keeping your wardrobe fresh for longer.

Washer and Dryer in One2

The Best Pattern for Each Load

Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.

It detects the weight and fabric of the laundry and sets the laundry pattern based on this information.

LESS VIBRATION, LESS NOISE

Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet. Providing long-lasting performance, our machines come with a standard 10 year warranty on the motor. Nothing standard about that now, is there?
This is an enlarged image of the metal knob on the panel of a washing machine.

Dial

Increase Dial Size

The inside image of the washing machine where the Stainless Lifter can be seen.

Stainless Lifter

Hygienic & Durable Lifters

This is an enlarged image of the washing machine panel so that the display can be clearly seen.

Display

A More Visible Display

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

F4V310WNEH

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Beep On/Off

Yes

Wi-Fi

No

Child Lock

Yes

Drum Light

No

Spin

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Steam

No

Temp

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Softener Level

No

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

PROGRAMS

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

TurboWash 49

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Cold Wash

No

Duvet

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Speed Wash

No

Colour Care

No

Cotton

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

Baby Wear

No

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

No

Easy Care

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Baby Care

Yes

Quick 30

No

Silent Wash

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

Yes

TurboWash 59

No

Cotton +

No

Outdoor

No

Refresh

No

Gentle Care

No

Steam Refresh

No

Wash+Dry

No

Auto Wash

No

Dark Wash

No

Drain + Spin

No

Intensive 60

No

Quick Wash

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Stain Care

No

FEATURES

ezDispense

No

Dual Dry

No

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

TrueSteam

No

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

No

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash360˚

No

TurboWash

No

Drum Light

No

Centum System

No

Foam Detection System

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

53

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.839

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.57

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.31

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

71

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

240

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

180

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

Wash Capacity (kg)

10.5

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

53

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

10.5

SMART TECHNOLOGY

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Download Cycle

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

70

Weight (kg)

66

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091783318

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Coverless

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4V310WNEH)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4V310WNEH)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4V310WNEH)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4V310WNEH)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

