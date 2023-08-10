We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
***AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
***Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.
*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
***Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
****The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.
-
Larger Display
-
Elegant Metal Knob
More Visible and Elegant
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
ThinQ™
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.
*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
***Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
****LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*****Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
******Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
TurboWash360°
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
Yes
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
TurboWash360˚
-
Yes
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Steam+
-
No
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Tempered Glass
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
Downloadable
-
TurboWash 39
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Downloadable
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
Yes
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Baby Care
-
No
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.46
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
145
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
50
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
0.755
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.295
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
71
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
228
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
165
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
9
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
50
-
Detergent Level
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Default Download Cycle
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Dispenser Clean
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Wash
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806091542076
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
74
-
Weight (kg)
-
70
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
Yes
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
A
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
9
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
F4V909WTSA
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White