WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | Auto Dose | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

The washing machine is working against the background of the father and daughter laughing.

Incredibly fast yet thoroughly clean

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

White cloth is being washed in the washing machine.
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric and automatically selects the washing pattern for each fabric based on deep-learning technology.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
***AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.
ezDispense™

Precise yet Flexible Amount of Dosage

Automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent. The detergent and softener compartments together can be used for up to 35 loads of detergent.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.
***Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

TurboWash™360

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

LG's advanced TurboWash™360 technology uses a 3D multi-nozzle that sprays water in 4 directions to reach every inch of your laundry.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
A grade

Top Class Efficiency

49.10%

Energy Saving***

*Tested by VDE based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6WV710P1E.
**Energy grade is according to EU 2019/2014.
***Energy consumption is calculated based on 100 cycles energy consumption of class A and G according to EU2019/2014 with 10.5 kg loads. Energy consumption may depend on the usage environment.

Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**The Allergy Care cycle approved by the BAF (British Allergy Foundation) eliminates 99.9% of dust mite allergens.
***Tested by Intertek in December 2018 in accordance with AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with the “Wrinkle Care" option (3 mixed shirts) compared to the cotton cycle without option. Results may be different depending on clothes and environment.
****The Wrinkle Care function is optionally available in 6 cycles.

Half are contaminated and the other half are clean baby clothes.

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
A washing machine, expressed as a large capacity, is in front of the laundry basket image.
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

More Durable and Hygienic
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

A durable and elegant tempered glass door with hygienic and durable stainless steel lifters.
  • Tempered Glass Door
  • Stainless Lifter (99% Anti Bacteria*)

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
**Stainless Lifter(99% Anti Bactera) : Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

  • Larger Display
  • Elegant Metal Knob
Design

More Visible and Elegant

A more visible display and a larger knob size with a sleek metallic finish.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your washer exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “What cycle is the washer?” and the AI speaker will listen and check the cycle to let you know.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your washer in a way you never could before. Start your washer with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

Check the status of the washer, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

*Product images are for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
***Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
****LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*****Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
******Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

Yes

TurboWash360°

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Steam

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

FEATURES

Add Item

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

ezDispense

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

Centum System

No

Drum Light

No

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

TurboWash360˚

Yes

6 Motion DD

Yes

AI DD

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

LoadSense

Yes

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam

Yes

Type

Front Load Washer

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water Level

Auto

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

Steam+

No

TurboWash

No

TrueSteam

No

Dual Dry

No

Foam Detection System

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

White

Door Type

Tempered Glass

PROGRAMS

Spin+Drain

No

Speed14

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

Cotton 20°C

No

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Outdoor

No

Quick Wash

No

Auto Wash

No

Stain Care

No

Baby Wear

Downloadable

TurboWash 39

Yes

Colour Care

Downloadable

TurboWash 59

No

Delicates

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton

Yes

Duvet

Yes

Eco 40-60

Yes

Hand Wash

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Quick 12

No

Quick 60

No

Rinse

No

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Baby Care

No

Quick 30

No

Hygiene (Sanitary)

No

Cotton +

No

Refresh

No

Gentle Care

No

TurboWash 49

No

Steam Refresh

No

Wash+Dry

No

Cold Wash

No

Dark Wash

No

Drain + Spin

No

Skin Care

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

Figure Indicator

18:88

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Door Lock Indication

Yes

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Energy Efficiency Class

A

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.46

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

145

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

50

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

0.755

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.295

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

71

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

228

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

165

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

50

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Detergent Level

Yes

TurboWash

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Cold Wash

No

Pre Wash

Yes

Steam

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin

Yes

Temp

Yes

Delay End

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Default Download Cycle

Wi-Fi

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Wrinkle Care

No

Dispenser Clean

Yes

Softener Level

Yes

Drum Light

No

Wash

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091542076

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Weight include packing (kg)

74

Weight (kg)

70

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

Tub Clean Coach

Yes

Energy Monitoring

No

Download Cycle

Yes

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

A

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4V909WTSA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4V909WTSA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4V909WTSA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4V909WTSA)
