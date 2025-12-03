About Cookies on This Site

13kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, Black + 9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, Black

13kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, Black + 9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, Black

F4X7013TBB.RHX7001
Key Features

    Products in this Bundle: 2
    Front view of 13kg Washing Machine Black - F4X7013TBB

    F4X7013TBB

    13kg AI Direct Drive Washing Machine, Black
    UKEU
    Product Information Sheet
    Front

    RHX7009TBB

    9kg DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer, Black
    UKEU
    Product Information Sheet

    Washing Machine Details

    What’s to love about LG Washers?​

    The washing machine in the laundry room.

    Energy class A-10%​

    Energy and cost savings

    A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

    Deep-learning AI DD™​

    Sensing and customizing

    A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

    Deep-learning AI DD™​

    Sensing and customizing

    Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.

    ezDispense™​

    Precise detergent amounts

    LG washer with A-10% energy rating and green upward arrow with efficiency highlighted and UK energy scale graph to the right of the washer

    High energy efficiency

    A-10% energy efficiency: the smart way to save

    Save costs and energy, with an excellent wash.

    * 10% lower in the Energy Efficiency Index compared to the minimum threshold of energy efficiency class A as defined by EU Regulation 2019/2014.
    Blankets and pillows are next to the washing machine, and there is an arrow that increases 2kg on the pillow.
    Bigger capacity

    Same size, fits more

    Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washer, with increased drum capacity.

    * Vibration sensor included in 615/565 depth model only. (excluding Slim type)

    * Friction Damper & Weight Balance's number may be different depending on the model.

    * Increased capacity - 3kg in 615mm(Depth), 2kg in 565mm/475mm(Depth) 615 Depth: F4Y9LDP2W vs F14U1JBSK2 / 565 Depth: F4Y7RYW2W vs FH4U2VCNW2 / 475 Depth: F2Y7FYPYH vs F2J8HYP2W

    A white piece of cloth is shown in the drum of the washing machine front load washer being washed.

    Deep-learning AI DD™

    Maximize cleansing performance and protect your clothes

    Automatic sensing runs the optimal wash pattern based on fabric weight and softness.

    *Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle (F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

    *AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

    ezDispense™

    Precise yet flexible amount of dosage

    Automatically releases the appropriate amount of detergent. The detergent and softener compartments together can be used for up to 35 loads of detergent.

    Detergent is pouring into the washing machine's detergent container.

    *The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

    *Wash up to 20 times with normal dispense level (5 kg load). Tested by LG internal lab. Cotton cycle with "Normal" detergent level.

    *Wash up to 35 loads when using both detergent and softener compartments as detergent. Tested by LG internal lab. Results may vary depending on the environment.

    There is a washing machine door. Water is spouting from four directions inside the door.

    TurboWash™360°

    Thoroughly clean in 39 minutes

    Your items are gently, thoroughly cleaned with TurboWash™ 360˚ in just 39 minutes.

    *Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

    Line

    FAQ

    Q.

    What is the standard-size washing machine?

    A.

    All LG Washing Machines caome in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity. Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675 mm.

    Q.

    What is the best kg for a washing machine?

    A.

    LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8–9 kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 11-13 kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity for the same size of washing machine.

    Q.

    How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

    A.

    Check the energy label on your washing machine for an A (best) to G (worst) rating. Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

     

    *LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

    Q.

    How can I choose the proper wash cycle?

    A.

    Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to determine an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly. If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

    Q.

    How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

    A.

    An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings* for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance, reducing the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear). When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check it regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

     

    *LG internal lab test based on EN 60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3)The result may depend on the usage environment.

    Q.

    How does Deep-learning AI DD™ benefit my laundry?

    A.

    LG’s Deep-learning AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

    Q.

    What is the LG Quick Wash function?

    A.

    LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray — combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

    Q.

    What can a smart washing machine do?

    A.

    LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 10%*  better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer. LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with either the tap of a button or voice assistant control, receive a notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles — all via the ThinQ™ app.

     

    * Tested by Intertek on January 2023. Al Wash cycle with 3kg of load compared to Cotton cycle(F4Y7RYW0W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

    * AI sensing is not activated when the Steam option is selected.

    Q.

    What is the steam function in LG washing machine?

    A.

    LG’s proprietary Steam™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles allergens. The Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergetns, including pollen and dust mitest.

    Q.

    How does the Auto-dosing function work?

    A.

    The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. It Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time and prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keep front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!

    Q.

    Do washing machines come in different colours?

    A.

    LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

    Dryer Details

    Why you'll love LG NeoChefTM Slim

    The woman in the pictue is scanning barcode from a product using thinq feature to autometically set the microwave oven.

    Healthy fry

    Crispy food with less oil

    The front neochef microwave oven with easyclean logo on it.

    EasyCleanᵀᴹ

    Anti-baterial cavity

    The front view of neochef microwave oven on the kitchen countertop.

    Sleek design

    Harmonious look with galss front

    There is a microwave oven in the kitchen and icons representing three key features.

    Effortless cleaning, spotless results

    EasyClean™ eliminates 99.99% of bacteria. Simply spray the interior with water and effortlessly remove any residue, without the need for detergents or harsh chemicals.

    There is a microwave with an open door, and there is an explanation that is easy to clean inside.

    *Based on the SGS Antibacterial Activity and Efficacy Test (2017.08) following the JIS Z 2801:2010 Antibacterial Product Standard, the antibacterial activity value against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus has been confirmed to be at least 5.9 (equivalent to 99.999%).

    Print

    Key Spec

    CAPACITY - Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13

    DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

    ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

    PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE) - Max spin speed (RPM)

    1400

    FEATURES - ezDispense

    No

    FEATURES - TurboWash360˚

    Yes

    FEATURES - AI DD

    Yes

    FEATURES - Steam

    Yes

    ADDITIONAL OPTIONS - Wrinkle Care

    No

    SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

    All Spec

    MATERIAL & FINISH

    Body Color

    Matte Black

    Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

    CAPACITY

    Max Wash Capacity(kg)

    13

    CONTROL & DISPLAY

    Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

    Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

    Door Lock Indication

    Yes

    Figure Indicator

    LCD

    FEATURES

    6 Motion DD

    Yes

    AI DD

    Yes

    Type

    Front Load Washer

    Centum System

    No

    Add Item

    Yes

    ezDispense

    No

    End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

    Auto Restart

    Yes

    Inverter DirectDrive

    Yes

    Foam detection system

    Yes

    LoadSense

    Yes

    Steam

    Yes

    Drum Light

    No

    Steam+

    No

    Leveling Legs

    Yes

    Stainless Steel Drum

    Yes

    TurboWash360˚

    Yes

    Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

    Vibration Sensor

    Yes

    Drum Lifter

    Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

    Water feed (Hot / Cold)

    Cold Only

    Water Level

    Auto

    Selectable Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

    1400

    ENERGY

    Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

    A

    PROGRAMS

    Baby Steam Care

    Yes

    AI Wash

    Yes

    Allergy Care (washer)

    Yes

    Auto Wash

    No

    Baby Care

    No

    Baby Wear

    No

    Bed Sheets

    Yes

    Cold Wash

    Yes

    Color Care

    No

    Cotton

    Yes

    Cotton +

    No

    Dark Wash

    No

    Delicates

    Yes

    Down Jacket

    Yes

    Duvet

    Yes

    Easy Care

    Yes

    Eco 40-60

    Yes

    Gentle Care

    No

    Hygiene

    No

    Intensive 60

    No

    Mixed Fabric

    Yes

    Outdoor

    No

    Quick 14 (Speed 14)

    Yes

    Quick 30

    No

    Quick Wash

    No

    Quick Wash+Dry

    No

    Refresh

    No

    Rinse+Spin

    Yes

    Silent Wash

    Yes

    Skin Care

    No

    Sleeve Hems and Collars

    Yes

    Spin Only

    Yes

    Sportswear(Activewear)

    Yes

    Stain Care

    No

    Steam Refresh

    No

    Tub Clean

    Yes

    TurboWash 39

    Yes

    TurboWash 49

    No

    TurboWash 59

    No

    Wash+Dry

    No

    Wool (Hand/Wool)

    Yes

    Microplastic Care

    No

    ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

    Wi-Fi

    Yes

    Add Item

    Yes

    Beep On/Off

    Yes

    Child Lock

    Yes

    Delay End

    Yes

    Detergent Level

    No

    Drum Light

    No

    Pre Wash

    Yes

    Remote Start

    Yes

    Rinse

    Rinse+ & Hold / Rinse & Hold / Rinse++ / Rinse+ / Default / No

    Rinse + Spin

    Yes

    Rinse+

    Yes

    Softener Level

    No

    Spin

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/No Spin

    Steam

    Yes

    Temp.

    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃

    Tub Clean

    Yes

    TurboWash

    Yes

    Wash

    Yes

    Wrinkle Care

    No

    ColdWash

    No

    ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    No

    SMART TECHNOLOGY

    Download Cycle

    Yes

    Energy Monitoring

    Yes

    Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

    Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

    Tub Clean Coach

    Yes

    Smart Pairing

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

    Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    1145

    Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x890x705

    Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600 x 850 x 615

    Weight (kg)

    73.0

    Weight include packing (kg)

    77.0

    Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

    655

    OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

    LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

    PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

    Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

    33

    Water Consumption per a cycle (ℓ)

    46

    Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    Yes

    Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    5

    Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

    0.800

    Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

    0.370

    Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

    0.176

    Energy Efficiency Class

    A

    Max spin speed (RPM)

    1400

    Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

    71

    Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

    Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    2.0

    Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

    B

    Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

    53.9

    Standard Program (washing only)

    Eco 40-60

    Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    240

    Time (Min) - (Half Load)

    180

    Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

    130

    Wash Capacity (kg)

    13

    BAR CODE

    Bar Code

    8806096161586

    COMPLIANCE

    The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

    COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

    extension:pdf
    EU Energy label 2019(F4X7013TBB)
    extension:pdf
    UK DoC(F4X7013TBB)
    extension:pdf
    UK Energy label 2019(F4X7013TBB)
    extension:pdf
    Product information sheet (F4X7013TBB)
    MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
    Print

    Key Spec

    DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS - Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x660

    ENERGY - Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A+++

    FEATURES - DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    Yes

    FEATURES - Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

    FEATURES - Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

    FEATURES - Reversible Door

    Yes

    SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

    All Spec

    MATERIAL & FINISH

    Body Color

    Matte Black

    Door Type

    Black Tinted Tempered Glass Cover

    CAPACITY

    Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    9.0

    CONTROL & DISPLAY

    Delay Timer

    3-19 hours

    Display Type

    Dial + Full Touch Buttons & LCD+LED Display

    Door Lock Indication

    No

    Figure Indicator

    LCD

    FEATURES

    6 Motion DD

    No

    AI DD

    No

    Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

    Auto Cleaning Condenser

    Yes

    Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    Yes

    DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    Yes

    Dual Lint Filter

    Yes

    Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

    Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

    End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

    Auto Restart

    No

    Inverter DirectDrive

    No

    Reversible Door

    Yes

    LoadSense

    Yes

    Sensor Dry

    Yes

    Drum Light

    Yes

    Leveling Legs

    Yes

    Embossing Inner Drum

    Yes

    Inverter Motor

    Yes

    ENERGY

    Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A+++

    PROGRAMS

    Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

    AI Dry

    Yes

    Allergy Care (dryer)

    Yes

    Cotton

    Yes

    Delicates

    Yes

    Easy Care

    Yes

    Eco

    Yes

    Mixed Fabric

    Yes

    Quick 30

    Yes

    Timed Dry

    Yes

    Turbo Dry

    Yes

    Wool

    Yes

    ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

    Anti Crease

    Yes

    Condenser Care

    Yes

    Drum Care

    No

    Dry Level

    3 Levels

    Favourite

    No

    Less Time

    No

    More Time

    No

    Rack Dry

    No

    Time Dry

    Yes

    Wi-Fi

    Yes

    Beep On/Off

    Yes

    Child Lock

    Yes

    Delay End

    Yes

    Drum Light

    Yes

    Remote Start

    Yes

    Steam

    No

    Dry Time

    No

    SMART TECHNOLOGY

    Download Cycle

    Yes

    Energy Monitoring

    Yes

    Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    Yes

    Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

    Smart Pairing

    Yes

    DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

    Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    660x890x702

    Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x660

    Weight (kg)

    55.0

    Weight include packing (kg)

    58.0

    Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1140

    OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

    Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

    Rack Assembly

    Yes

    Stacking Kit

    No

    LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

    PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

    Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

    Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

    Condensation Efficiency Class

    A

    Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

    Edry (kWh)

    1.43

    Edry1/2 (kWh)

    0.76

    Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

    171

    Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

    Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

    Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    62

    Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.35

    Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.35

    Standard Drying Program

    Eco Cupboard Efficiency

    Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    269

    Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    160

    Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    91

    Weighted Programme Time

    207

    BAR CODE

    Bar Code

    8806096169131

    COMPLIANCE

    The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

    COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

    extension:pdf
    ENERGY LABEL(RHX7009TBB)
    extension:pdf
    UK DoC(RHX7009TBB)
    extension:pdf
    U.K Energy Label(RHX7009TBB)
    extension:pdf
    EU Energy Label 2025(RHX7009TBB)
    extension:pdf
    EU Product information sheet 2025(RHX7009TBB)
    extension:pdf
    PRODUCT FICHE(RHX7009TBB)
    extension:pdf
    GPSR Safety Information(RHX7009TBB)
    MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

