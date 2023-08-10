We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Direct Drive | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White
What's to Love About LG Washers?
Built-in Intelligence Understands and Protects Your Clothes
The Best Pattern for Each Load
Using deep-learning technology, AIDD™ automatically selects the best wash pattern to clean and protect your clothes based on the weight and softness of each load.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
TurboWash360°
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
All Spec
-
TrueSteam
-
No
-
Steam
-
No
-
TurboWash360˚
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
LoadSense
-
Yes
-
ezDispense
-
No
-
Embossing Inner Drum
-
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
-
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Level
-
Auto
-
6 Motion DD
-
Yes
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Foam Detection System
-
No
-
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold
-
Type
-
Front Load Washer
-
Leveling Legs
-
Yes 4
-
End of Cycle Signal
-
Yes
-
Auto Suds Removal
-
No
-
Centum System
-
No
-
Steam+
-
No
-
AI DD
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Dual Dry
-
No
-
Stainless Steel Drum
-
Yes
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Drum Lifter
-
Stainless Steel Slim Lifter
-
Spin+Drain
-
No
-
Baby Care
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care (washer)
-
No
-
Colour Care
-
No
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton 20°C
-
No
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Eco 40-60
-
Yes
-
Hand Wash
-
No
-
Jean / Dark Wash
-
No
-
Pre Wash + Cotton
-
No
-
Quick 12
-
No
-
Quick 60
-
No
-
Rinse
-
No
-
Sportswear(Activewear)
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Steam Care
-
No
-
Baby Wear
-
No
-
Delicates
-
Yes
-
Downloaded Cycle
-
No
-
Mix (Mixed Fabric)
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Quick 30
-
No
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 39
-
No
-
Hygiene (Sanitary)
-
Yes
-
TurboWash 59
-
No
-
Cotton +
-
No
-
Outdoor
-
No
-
Refresh
-
No
-
Gentle Care
-
No
-
TurboWash 49
-
No
-
Steam Refresh
-
No
-
Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Auto Wash
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Dark Wash
-
No
-
Drain + Spin
-
No
-
Intensive 60
-
No
-
Quick Wash
-
No
-
Skin Care
-
No
-
Speed Wash
-
No
-
Speed Wash+Dry
-
No
-
Stain Care
-
No
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
-
No
-
[Washser] Smart Pairing
-
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
-
No
-
Tub Clean Coach
-
No
-
Energy Monitoring
-
No
-
Download Cycle
-
No
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
TurboWash
-
No
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Wash
-
No
-
Wi-Fi
-
No
-
Dispenser Clean
-
No
-
Drum Light
-
No
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
No
-
Cold Wash
-
No
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Detergent Level
-
No
-
Pre Wash
-
Yes
-
Beep On/Off
-
Yes
-
Delay End
-
Yes
-
Rinse
-
Yes
-
Spin
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
No
-
Temp
-
Yes
-
Remote Start
-
No
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Softener Level
-
No
-
Max spin speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode
-
0.5
-
Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)
-
160
-
Time (Min) - (Half Load)
-
165
-
Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode
-
0.5
-
Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)
-
0.24
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
52
-
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
-
240
-
Standard Program (washing only)
-
Eco 4060 40℃
-
Eco 40-60 (Full Load)
-
1.17
-
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
-
No
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Wash Capacity (kg)
-
10.5
-
Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)
-
53
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
12
-
Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)
-
73
-
Energy Efficiency Class
-
B
-
Eco 40-60 (Half Load)
-
0.65
-
[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)
-
61
-
Door Type
-
Coverless
-
Body Colour
-
White
-
LG TWINWash Compatible
-
No
-
Weight (kg)
-
66
-
Weight include packing (kg)
-
70
-
Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)
-
565
-
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
660 x 890 x 660
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
-
600 x 850 x 565
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
-
1100
-
Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)
-
B
-
Delay Timer
-
Yes Up to 19 Hours
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED
-
Figure Indicator
-
18:88
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
-
10.5
-
Bar Code
-
8806091766212
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Buy Directly from LG
FCV310WNE
Direct Drive | 10.5kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | White