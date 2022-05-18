Get that fluffy ‘hotel towel feel’ in your own home

By Katelyn 18.05.2022

Why settle for scratchy towels that don’t dry you properly when you could be using towels that have both softness and absorbency, all thanks to the help of a few very handy washing tips. The right cycle and temperature are crucial when washing towels, as is knowing how to store them properly post wash.

But also essential is knowhow, which is why we’ve put together a guide of the best towel washing tips, detailing how to properly wash towels in the washing machine so that they are left feeling and looking like those at a luxury hotel.

How to wash towels in the washing machine.

It’s capacity does vary, so it’s always worth checking the user manual to ensure you don’t overload your appliance.

You should also make sure to separate different coloured towels before washing to avoid colour runs. If you wish to wash your towels with your clothing in one load, feel free to do so, however pay attention to the colour rule above and make sure to check any of your clothing tags to ensure all your items in best condition.