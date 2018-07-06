Evidence has suggested that summer puts an extra spring in our steps, and with long sunsets and warm nights come some legendary parties. But when you’re playing host, the stress of keeping everyone happy can take over the fun.

Keep your punch simple

Some punches seem to require endless ingredients – and while they taste amazing, sometimes you just don’t have the time to chop up all that fruit and measure the ingredients perfectly on demand.

But if you keep the recipe simple, your guests will feel refreshed long into the early hours. For example, try this: take 6 lemons and a lime, cut in half and squeeze into a punchbowl. Add a bottle of sugar-free lemonade and then sugar to taste. Finally, add a large amount of ice and serve with berries for a pop of colour. Voila! A lovely punch that has taken minutes and can be easily topped up.