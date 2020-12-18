How To Get Into The Christmas Spirit | LG EXPERIENCE

Christmas can be stressful at the best of times, but with the backdrop of a global pandemic, 2020’s festive season was always going to be a different experience to normal. With Christmas parties off the agenda for most, it’s little wonder that many of us are worrying about a lack of festive cheer this year.

But fear not – there are still plenty of ways to get into the Christmas spirit, even if you’re having to spend the holidays at a physical distance from your loved ones. The joys of technology make it easier than ever to enjoy the company of your friends and family this season, so today we’re sharing some ideas to make sure this Christmas is as merry and bright as ever.





Enjoy a little ‘me time’ with a self care day

When it’s cold and dark outside and it’s difficult to meet friends and family, it’s even more important than usual to look after yourself, both mentally and physically. That’s especially true during the holiday season, when it’s easy to feel under pressure to be making the most of the ‘most wonderful time of the year’.