Helpful Hints | LG EXPERIENCE
LG Experience
A woman is making ice balls at home.

Helpful Hints

How to make ice balls for picture-perfect cocktails

Discover how to create perfect ice balls that look incredible and keep beverages colder for longer.

LG TONE Free wireless earbuds with UVnano

Helpful Hints

How to clean your earbuds properly

Discover how you can easily clean your earbuds with a few simple steps to keep your ears healthy and your in-ear devices fresh.

A woman demonstrates how to store food in the fridge correctly

Helpful Hints

How to store food in the fridge like an expert

From fresh veggies to holiday leftovers, fridge organisation is key for safe food storage. Read on to learn how to store food in the fridge like a pro.

Convert inches to cm to properly read and measure TV sizes

Helpful Hints

How to measure and read TV sizes

This helpful guide will teach you how to read TV sizes and find the perfect viewing height and distance for any room.

Desert sand dunes on a large LG TV.

Helpful Hints

Which LG TV is right for you?

Is an LG OLED TV the right option for you? Use this helpful guide to find out which TV best suits your needs.

The summer holiday items with LG portable speaker PK3, and LG G7 ThinQ

Helpful Hints

Be a summer superhero with this expert-level beach packing list

Pack your best beach bag ever with these expert tips and you’ll be everyone’s favourite person on the sand!

Choose the right wash cycle for fluffy towels.

Helpful Hints

‘How do I choose the right wash cycle?’

We’re sharing some handy tips to help you make the most of your washing machine, from choosing the right cycles to maintaining your machine clean.

Essentials

Tech that improves your daily life

tv.png

TV

Explore
audio.png

Audio

Explore
tone-free.png

Wireless Earbuds

Explore
instaview.png

InstaView

Explore
washing-machine.png

Washing

Explore
styler.png

Styler

Explore
laptops.png

Laptops

Explore
monitors.png

Monitors

Explore
beamers.png

Beamers

Explore
