How to clean your earbuds properly | LG EXPERIENCE

Stylish, comfortable and highly sophisticated, it’s little wonder why wireless earbuds have become hugely popular around the world. However, one factor that is impossible to avoid is that natural buildup of dirt and debris. Read on to discover how to keep your earbuds clean and your ears healthy with a few helpful tips.





Sanitise your earbuds with UV light

Earbuds can harbour hundreds of thousands of colony-forming units—which are microorganisms that exist on the surfaces we use every day. An average pair can foster around 2,700 times the bacteria you would find on a kitchen cutting board.1

Fortunately, there is an easy way to prevent these microorganisms from causing a nasty ear infection. Opt for a pair of earbuds that’s automatically disinfected before each use. Thanks to UVnano, which kills 99.9% of bacteria, the speaker mesh in these wireless earbuds can be sanitised in just 5 minutes.2 That should settle the nerves of any self-proclaimed germaphobe.





How to clean your earbuds at home

When it comes to cleaning electronics, it’s always preferable to err on the side of caution. The last thing you want to do is damage the protective mesh or the driver.

Fortunately, there are multiple ways to keep your earphones fresh. Whether you use household products or specialised tools, these techniques will help you get a truly thorough clean.

Common household tools for earbud cleaning

Finding debris on your earbuds is inevitable. However, removing basic residue from lint, earwax, makeup and more is pretty straightforward. You don’t even need a dedicated cleaning kit.