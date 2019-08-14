IFA 2019: Your perfect Berlin itinerary – travel guide | LG EXPERIENCE

Berlin for history buffs

DDR Museum

This museum offers more than just old records and relics from the past. You can actually interact with Berlin’s history, experiencing things like everyday life, the erection of the wall and how the Stasi operated. The museum encourages you to use all your senses and get a real understanding of life as a Berliner living through wars, struggles and times of old.

Update: The ‘ninetiesberlin’ exhibition has just launched, and will be on until February 2019. Immerse yourself in Berlin daily life as the city rapidly developed the unique personality it proudly displays today. From when the Wall fell, until the turn of the century, the nineties were a historic time for Germany’s capital.





Sandeman’s tours

For walking tours, this is one of the best – and best of all it’s free (simply tip what you like at the end)! As well as seeing the sights, you’ll get your bearings around the city and stand exactly where some of the biggest moments in the Second World War took place.