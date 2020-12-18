Working from home? 5 easy tips for improving productivity | LG EXPERIENCE

For millions of people around the world, working from home has become the new normal. And while there have been plenty of positives - from an end to long commutes, reduced expenses and more flexibility with hours - the transition has not been easy for many.

Leaving the relative comfort zone of the office and having to carve out a work space at home has led many to feel as though they are lacking focus. But it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. There are plenty of ways to improve productivity at home, even if you have a lively household complete with energetic kids and affectionate pets.





Setting up the ultimate home office

If you are working from home, either permanently or temporarily, then it is hugely important to set up a dedicated space that is both comfortable and has the right equipment.

Even if you can’t dedicate an entire room for your work, it’s imperative you have an area that feels like you’re working from an office, rather than the place you spend your evenings and weekends relaxing. If you can, it’s also good to find a space that benefits from natural light and is neat and tidy, as a messy room really can become a huge distraction.